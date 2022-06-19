Where Does Klay Thompson Go After Winning The Championship? In-n-Out

Following the Warriors’ championship last week, Klay Thompson was spotted celebrating with some fine dining.

In-N-Out Burger.

Klay has always been a bit different, but we also saw something similar out of Giannis Antetokounmpo following last year’s title. Last year, it was an epic order of 50 Chick-Fil-A nuggets and this time it’s a double-double from arguably the only bright spot of California: In-N-Out.

He’s one of us. Now if we could only get him some pants the fit.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

