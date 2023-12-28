When Will ‘1923’ Season 2 Start? Answer Might Disappoint Fans

Videos by OutKick

“1923” fans might be waiting a very long time for new episodes.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is the third series in Western universe created by Taylor Sheridan, and it was a massive success following “1883.”

Season one wrapped up in February 2023 with a hell of a cliffhanger about the fate of the Dutton ranch. Now, 2024 is just a few days away, and fans are desperate to find out when we might get some solid updates about the future of “1923.”

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking great.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

It was reported over the summer that the show’s return was suspended indefinitely due to the writers’ strike. Well, that strike is long over at this point, but that doesn’t mean the wheels are rolling on a return.

As of late December, there’s no indication of any kind “1923” is nearing a return or that plans have even been put in place for a return.

What we do know is that Sheridan is back to pounding the pavements on all his projects. Of course, that doesn’t tell us a lot.

The man has the final episodes of “Yellowstone” to hammer out, hopefully more episodes of “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “1924,” another prequel titled “1944” and the upcoming series “6666” about the legendary ranch.

That’s a hell of a lot of work for one man, and he has to prioritize. “Yellowstone” finishing up is right at the top of the list, and after that it’s probably a roll of the dice to figure out the order for the rest.

Let’s break down a potential timeline. If Sheridan and the production team start filming in March or April, they would almost certainly be done by July, tack on three months for editing and promotion and best case scenario is probably a December 2024 release. That’s the best case scenario.

Buckle up because I’m now going to give fans the worst case scenario. “1923” gets put on the back-burner, production doesn’t start until late 2024 or early 2025 and fans start circling November 2025 as a potential release date. Don’t think it’s possible? Just remember what happened with “Stranger Things.” That show had years between seasons. Granted, the pandemic played a role, but long breaks definitely occur.

When will “1923” return? (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Let’s hope the best case scenario plays out because waiting until 2025 would be brutal. Unfortunately, we have no reason to believe the timeline will move quickly. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and hit me with your season two predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.