Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Outraged After Pat Sajak Appeared To Screw This Up

Pour one out for Wheel of Fortune fans who had a rough Tuesday night when their beloved host Pat Sajak let them down.

Fortune fanatics are outraged after Sajak apparently missed the contestant – whose name is Megan and is a California high school music director – appearing to say the correct answer.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE FANS WANT CORRECTION

After choosing her letters, Megan was left with “P_N_” with the second word being “_R___D.” However, it appears Sajak, who is retiring after this season, is already so over working night after night and pretending to care about people since his debut in 1981, because he clearly didn’t even bother listening to Megan say the correct answer.

… or did he?

Give Megan’s answer a listen and decide for yourself. Did she say ‘Pink Orchid,’ or did she say ‘Something orchid.’

I mean, my ears are absolutely shot from playing guitar and going to concerts my whole life, but I’m pretty sure she says Pink Orchid. I could hear MAAAYBE her say “some-Pink Orchid” as if she almost combines both words. But I almost feel like she’s just muttering under her breath when she says ‘some.”

THIS IS PAT SAJAK’S FINAL YEAR AS ‘WHEEL’ HOST

Meanwhile, my man Pat Sajak truly doesn’t give a you-know-what anymore. Dude doesn’t even pretend to feel bad for contestants anymore as we’ve seen with his recently unhinged behavior that also included assaulting a contestant by putting him into a wrestling move!

“You might have been overthinking a type of orchid. I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” Sajak told Megan, before letting her know that she lost out on the $40,000 bonus prize.

Wheel of Fortune fans immediately went on social media to discuss last night’s drama as if they were detectives solving a murder case.

I questioned the judges from the first thing she said!! I'm deaf in one ear, and half remaining on right, so I use captions and lip read. She said "Pink Orchid"!! No question!! — An Apprentice For Life (@NurseKayleigh13) January 31, 2024

She clearly said "Pink Orchid". She was definitely robbed of $40K. Better go back and check the tape. — Sonny Moore (@sjsonny) January 31, 2024

And if you ever doubt that game show viewers aren’t psychopaths, just look at Rosie O’Donnell’s latest TikTok video where she was outraged that the Lakers game postponed her Jeopardy! for the night, as if there’s not 30 years of episodes she can find on YouTube.

Here we have “Rex” who calls his neighbors to talk about Fortune’s failures of the night.

She did, we rewounded it 17 times. We called our neighbor they said they heard her say it and they saw it cuz they have closed caption on. This whole episode was shady. — McJadeRex (@McJadeRex) January 31, 2024

You think Pat Sajak wants to deal with these crazed and obsessed game show fanatics? Hell no. Dude wants to take his tens of millions of dollars and never have to solve a puzzle again.

Also, someone please remind me that if I ever find myself outraged over Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune or game shows in general, than that means I’m officially old as hell.