What’s The Ideal House Size For A Family Of 5?

Videos by OutKick

Just how much house square footage do you really need for a family of five in 2023?

It’s a question that’s not easily answered due to changing demands for families that might be juggling the need for at-home workspace for mom and dad, plus intangibles like having living space for grandma when she shows up during the holidays.

According to the latest data, the average square footage of new single-family homes in the U.S. dropped 1% from 2012-2022, but that doesn’t mean homebuilders aren’t building massive homes — the size of new homes went up 8% in the northeast over that same 10-year-period.

The average size of a new single-family home in the U.S. was 2,559 sq. ft. in 2022. In the northeast, that number is 2,756 sq. ft.

But are those house sizes ideal?

Twitter star StripMallGuy raised this question to his followers Thursday and the answers were rather interesting.

Guy I know built a beautiful 12,000 square foot house for his family of five.



He often didn’t know where anyone was, and the house would feel empty whenever I visited.



Got me thinking:



Money aside, what’s the ideal size home for a family of 5? — StripMallGuy (@realEstateTrent) December 15, 2023

For my family of four, we have just under 2300 sq. ft. of living space, according to the county tax office. There’s another 500 sq. ft. of finished living space (including a private 10X10 kids playroom) in the basement (no egress) and a 150 sq. ft. or so laundry/treadmill room behind the garage.

Three bedrooms. Master bathroom. 2.5 total bathrooms. But two adults are working at home.

While the living space is perfectly fine and the finished basement is awesome for gatherings and the kids have their own space, we’ve lost our dining room to computers and desks. Our family room includes another desk setup.

The key to future home builds, in my mind, comes down to how they’re designed for work-from-home adults. A 10X10 office should be more than enough.

Quick math:

Let’s figure on 2800 sq. ft. of living space (not counting a basement) which allows us to add another bedroom and full bathroom upstairs

Add another 200 sq. ft. for dedicated home offices with a jack & jill bathroom between the two offices for a grand total of 220 sq. ft. for the adults working at home

Throw in another 200 sq. ft. for a laundry and small gym

Grand total sq. footage: 3220 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, the ideal workspace (for two!) separate from the living space and laundry space on the first floor.

Price: Based on the basic $200/sq. ft. these days in Ohio, that’s a $644,000 house before we even talk about finishing the basement.

Bonus space: If we add another 1000 sq. ft. of finished basement entertainment space and do it right, we’re talking another $75,000 to install quality sound equipment, framing, wiring, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and insulate it correctly. And that is probably low with the lack of skilled tradesmen. (Two years ago, guys on Reddit were reporting $60k to finish 1600 sq. ft. of basement but at that number it doesn’t seem like the homeowner would be getting custom finishes.)

Who’s in?

For a grand total of $719,000, you’d never have to leave.

What’s your ideal house size for a family of five?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Here’s what others say is the ideal size of a house for a family of five:

2500 of indoor space, another 1500 of outdoor living space, clubhouse/gym for kids to entertain so you don’t have to deal with their noise, a home office would be extra 200sq ft — James Hatfield (@_jameshatfield_) December 15, 2023

We just moved out of 3800 sq ft 2 story and felt much of the same problem. Everyone felt disconnected. New house is 3000 and single level. No more yelling through the house to find anyone. More outdoor space for kids to play. Everyone is much more at peace. Also 6 kids. — TFG87 (@TFG870) December 15, 2023

3,500-3,900 sqft



You get past 4k and it becomes a bigger liability over time. Too many systems to maintain — max gagliardi (@max_gagliardi) December 15, 2023

Ideal size is 400-500 sq fr a person, so for a family of 4 2k sq ft is all you really need, last that major diminishing marginal returns on cost, loss of coziness, maintenance and cleaning time and cost, etc — Ghost (@ghosttyped) December 15, 2023

1600-2000 sq ft in warmer climates; 2000-2500 sq ft in colder climates. Plus, a detached guest house (~700 Sq ft) is nice to have. — Baumgaji (@baumgaji) December 15, 2023

Architect friend has always told me 1k sqft/family member. — The Franchise Cowboy (@fran_cowboy) December 15, 2023

We have 2 adults 6 kids in 4000 sq ft and it feels right, bedrooms aren pretty small, but common spaces are large so kids spend a lot of time in kitchen and common space and everyone sees each other a lot. I think the architecture and layout matter more than total SQ. — Jesse Genet (@jessegenet) December 15, 2023

3300 square feet ranch, 1/2 acre lot.



4 bedrooms 6 bathrooms.

Utility/mud room with 3 washers and dryers,

bathroom in each bedroom

Master spa bath and shower with walk in closets

2 Living, dining and eat in kitchen

GE Cafe Kitchen

Tall ceiling basement walk out to deck pool — Eric C (@bourbon_sherpa) December 15, 2023

I design homes for a living. Sweet spot is 2500 – 3000 SF all on one level. 5 bedrooms in a split plan, 3 1/2 baths for a family that size. Large open great room, a separate play room for the kids, and maximized storage. Add a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen 👌🏼 — Chris Townsend (@CTown235) December 15, 2023

Parents working at home or no? That is a huge factor, IMO.



If no, 3,500 – 4,000.



If yes, add 500 sf for each WAH parent, — Paul Johnson (@PaulJohnsonMN) December 15, 2023

I would say 5000 sq ft.



5BR – one for each kid, parents, and a guest room



3+ Baths. One master bath, hall bath, guest bath, and a powder room



Living, dining, kitchen, family room, and a finished basement.



That would be ideal.



Realistic, I think 3000 sq ft would be enough — Daniel Morris (@dpmorris84) December 15, 2023

3-4k sq ft



I grew up in family of 5, 1600sqft…too small



Moved my own family of 5 into 2450sq ft. That is doable, but not ideal.



Then to 3200sqft 2 story where we ended up finishing basement adding about 1200 sq ft.



3200 was absolutely comfortable. Once the basement was… — Daniel Colella (@dcolella15) December 15, 2023