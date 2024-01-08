What’s Next For Trevor Bauer? | ‘Tomi Lahren is Fearless’ Interview

Videos by OutKick

Trevor Bauer joined “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” for an interview, set to air exclusively on OutKick on Monday evening.

Bauer’s last two years have put him through unimaginable scrutiny, stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct that proved to be shaky once evidence emerged. The allegations cost Bauer his star status in the league and a spot in American baseball altogether.

Now, Bauer’s looking for an MLB comeback and a return to All-Star form.

The 32-year-old pitcher spoke with Tomi Lahren to discuss what the future holds as he pursues a re-entry into the league.

After issuing an apology to commissioner Rob Manfred and relaying interest from several MLB suitors (Mets, anyone?), everything is shaping up for Bauer to prove himself once again.

Tomi asked the former Cy Young winner: “What’s next for you and what are you going to do to take away any negative connotation, earned or unearned, that surrounds the name Trevor Bauer?”

WATCH:

“I want to be an example for kids, other athletes,” Bauer shared.

“I’m one of the best pitchers in the world. I want to play Major League Baseball, and I have a lot to offer the industry. I have a lot to offer teammates, fan bases, stuff like that.”

Bauer declared that he’s willing to press forward despite the negative press around his name. “I realize that there are significant issues from a public relations standpoint, people have a lot of questions, valid questions, things that need to be answered and talked about. Ultimately, I’m just looking for a second chance.”

