What The Duck? ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Helps Liberty Troll Oregon Ducks With Unique Hype Video

Any college football program looking to troll their upcoming opponents better take notes from the Liberty Flames.

The little-known Conference USA champions from Lynchburg, VA will face the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl tomorrow at 1 p.m. Liberty enters the game as 18-point underdogs to the Pac-12 runners-up, who happen to be one of the most complete teams in college football. Naturally, the top Group of 5 team faces the biggest challenge in its 50-year history to date.

But if you think the Flames are scared of the task ahead, think again. If anything, they’re trying to strike fear into Oregon’s hearts even before kickoff.

Liberty just released its hype video for tomorrow’s game. And they couldn’t have chosen a more fitting celebrity to narrate the script.

Anyone who watched reality TV from 2012-2017 knows the name Willie Robertson. He was a protagonist on a little show called “Duck Dynasty,” which centered around a family that ran a multi-million dollar business.

Specifically, that business (“Duck Commander”) makes duck calls.

For duck hunting.

And Liberty had that company’s CEO narrate a hype video, one day before their game against…the Ducks.

This, my dear readers, is trolling at its finest. This is how you invigorate a team and its fan base before the biggest game in program history.

The video was titled “An Ode To The Hunt.” Even if you don’t care about either of these teams, take the three minutes to watch this clip.

𝐀𝐧 𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭 pic.twitter.com/emSbOJyThI — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 31, 2023

Someone needs to give the marketing genius that produced this idea a raise.

Elite hype videos obviously don’t mean anything on the field. But the Flames certainly look poised to make the most of the moment and get as much exposure for their school as possible.

And maybe, just maybe, they’ll bag a bird or two down in Arizona.