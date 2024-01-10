What Better Way To Get Your Fans Hyped For The Playoffs Than With A Hallmark Movie-Style Trailer? Plenty, But This Is What The Chiefs Went With

Videos by OutKick

The NFL postseason is upon us, and teams that will be vying for a trip to Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII are trying to get their fans pumped. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they decided that the best way to go about this was by making a faux-movie trailer in the style of a Hallmark movie.

Because why not?

The team unveiled their creation on social media Wednesday and there are plenty of cameos to get you through the full two minutes and fifty seconds.

And before you ask, no, they couldn’t get Taylor Swift to pop her head in for a cameo. Which is a real shame because I thought she was a fan…

Don't forget just how magical the postseason can be ✨



The full trailer for Falling for Football is here! pic.twitter.com/hOA9Y5W3av — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024

The clip stars Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish, who are from what I hear, basically Hallmark repertory players. Again, that’s what I hear from TMZ… not like I know…

Then, interspersed were some appearances from a host of Chiefs and Chiefs fans. These included Rob Riggle narrating the entire thing, Tech N9ne, Melissa Ethridge, Kameron Marlowe, and Kimmi Chex.

Current Chiefs players Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Tommy Townsend as did former Chief Dante Hall.

Then, what would this have been without a Donna Kelce cameo? Nothing, that’s what. The NFL’s current most famous mom plays a diner waitress.

I get the vibe that someone in the Chiefs’ creative department saw those Dr. Pepper “Fansville” commercials and said, “Yes; that!”

This isn’t a bad idea considering those commercials are great. Throwing that Hallmark-y touch could just be for fun or it could be a nod to the company which just so happens to be based in Kansas City.

Whatever the reason, it was super creative and slickly produced. Will it get fans pumped to host the Dolphins on Saturday?

I don’t think so, but they probably didn’t need a Hallmark movie spoof to fire them up.

