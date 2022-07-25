Some people on a boat got the scare of a lifetime in a video making the rounds online.

While boating is often a relaxed and fun experience full of laughs and a few beers, that wasn’t the case for some people near Plymouth, Massachusetts.

What went wrong? Well, a massive whale absolutely smoked a boat, and the video might keep you out of the water for a long time.

Cape cod bay near Duxbury/Plymouth.

Once again, we have a video that proves nature is at war with humans, and we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we pretended like that’s not the case.

Some beasts among us are doing their best to knock us out of the top spot of the food chain. If we let it happen, we only have ourselves to blame.

Man Hits A Shark In Crazy Fishing Videohttps://t.co/8m9f0AwN9N — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2022

We used to only really have to worry about sharks and alligators trying to get it going with humans. Hell, we just had a story about a kid who survived a shark attack.

The attacks are real and are happening! Now, we have a whale doing its best impression of Moby Dick against a small boat.

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me and anyone else who enjoys staying safe and dry.

Surfer Survives Shark Attack, Gives Epic Interview https://t.co/V44VcOEJlO — OutKick (@Outkick) July 23, 2022

