WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti Thinks Pat McAfee Signing With ESPN Would Be A Bad Move

It seems as though Pat McAfee is on the verge of announcing the new home of his aptly titled show, The Pat McAfee Show. The buzz seems to be that he’ll take the show to ESPN.

McAfee already works with ESPN on College Gameday and increasingly popular college football simulcasts. That would make it the most logical place for him to land after ending his deal with FanDuel.

Gregg Giannotti, of WFAN’s Boomer and Gio, says this could be a mistake. Especially as it comes to controlling his content.

“ESPN clearly is a content-controlling entity and probably has gotten even worse over the years with some of the Disney stuff that has gone on and has leaped into ESPN and political leanings and the things that they cover and everything else,” Giannotti said, per Awful Announcing.

He wondered why McAfee would want to get more involved with a company that may want its hands on his show and is currently laying off thousands of employees.

It’s a fair point. While McAfee and ESPN already have a working relationship, his brash and edgy brand may not sit well with the current state of ESPN: woke and milquetoast.

By the way, Woke And Milquetoast sounds like a perfect name for a terrible morning radio show.

Could An ESPN Deal Bring Stability For McAfee?

Giannotti’s co-host, ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason had a take on what ESPN could bring McAfee. The former punter recently became a father and Esiason suggested the stability ESPN could offer might be appealing.

Although, saying they offer stability while in the midst of thousands of layoffs is interesting,

Esiason also said that he had heard only one hour of McAfee’s show would air on ESPN. Giannotti wasn’t having it.

“You’re telling me the other two hours would be the show that he’s doing now where he’s saying whatever he wants,” Giannotti said, “but then that one hour [on] ESPN, he’s going to be trotting through Tim Kurkjian and all these other schmucks that they used to put on ESPN Radio before it went to the toilet?”

I mean… it’s pretty tough to argue with that last point.

It shouldn’t be too long before we learn where The Pat McAfee Show is headed.

