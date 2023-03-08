We’ve Got Our First Insane Play Of The World Baseball Classic

Videos by OutKick

Don’t know if you noticed because first pitch wasn’t until 11 p.m. ET, but the World Baseball Classic started on Tuesday.

Yep. There was real, live, meaningful baseball being played somewhere in the world Tuesday night, and it was glorious. The Netherlands took down Cuba, 4-2, by the way for those interested.

Anyway, this is the first WBC since the USA won it all back in 2017, and it’s been a long time coming. Remember, the 2020 tourney was canceled because of stupid COVID, meaning we’ve had to wait six long years for the real March Madness to return.

OK, that’s a bit of a stretch. Obviously the World Baseball Classic ain’t for everyone, and it’s certainly no March Madness. BUT, it’s still an electric two weeks of baseball in MARCH, and the atmosphere is insane.

And, by the way, the players ain’t mailing it in, either. Think Luis Castillo wants to win this bad boy?

World Baseball Classic deserves your attention

Unreal effort, unreal play, unreal start to the tournament. Love it. Love every single second of this.

People will say baseball is boring, the season is too long, the games don’t matter. Blah, blah, blah. And a lot of the time, I’ll agree with that. I mean, why the hell should we be paying attention to baseball in March?

But this is what makes the World Baseball Classic must-see TV. Seriously, what else are you watching right now?

Team USA is ready to defend it’s World Baseball Classic title.

Let’s be honest, nobody cares about college basketball until the NCAA Tournament starts. You can sit there and tell me you’re locked into the conference tournaments, but you’re really not, and we both know it.

The NBA is useless until April, and the NHL still has a month until it becomes relevant again.

But now we get two weeks of playoff baseball in March?! Actual meaningful games seven months before October? OK. I’m in.

So is Luis Castillo.

USA plays this Saturday at 9 p.m. against the stupid Brits. Lock in and let’s roll.