We’ve Got Our First Grudge Match Of The NHL Season Between Toronto’s Ryan Reaves and Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj

It didn’t take too long for a pair of NHL players to build a grudge. Those two would be the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ Ryan Reaves and the Montreal Canadiens‘ Arber Xhekaj.

Like him or not, it’s hard to argue that Reaves isn’t one of the NHL’s premiere heavyweights these days. He signed with the Leafs over the offseason along with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, a series of moves that made it clear new GM Brad Treliving wanted to add some sandpaper to the team’s lineup.

Surprise, surprise. It didn’t even take one game to see some of that.

The Leafs opened up against their arch-nemesis Habs, and Reaves laid a hit on defenseman Kaiden Guhle. This led Xhekaj, a 22-year-old defenseman in his sophomore season, to step in and stand up for his teammate.

Despite his age, the 6-foot-4 Xhekaj — hilariously nicknamed WiFI because his name looks like a Wi-Fi password — is a heck of a fighter. It sure looked like he got the best of Reaves in this one.

Ryan Reaves and Arber Xhekaj throw some punches 👊#LeafsForever | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mS4rBukhh6 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 11, 2023

A proud enforcer like Ryan Reaves is not going to take kindly to being manhandled like that.

While the Leafs ended up winning the game, Reaves was not happy about the way he felt Xhekaj had “jumped” him.

“Yeah. I don’t like getting jumped,” the Leafs winger said.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever really jumped anybody,” Reaves told reporters, per Sportsnet. “If you want to fight, just ask me. I’m always around. You know where to find me.”

Round Two Between Reaves and Xhekaj Sounds Like It’s In The Cards… But Not Until March

While Xhekaj was given a bonus two minutes for instigating — which was more than fair — if you watch that fight again, I don’t know that I’d say he jumped Reaves. He threw what appeared to be the first actual punch. However, it caused him to lose his balance and after that it was over, Johnny.

Reaves didn’t like being pushed into the net either and seemed to say that there could be a round two later this season.

“I don’t know if he (pushed me into the net) on purpose to end it or what. I don’t know. Once I kinda stood up and he ended grabbing me, he just kind of tried pushing me for the rest of the way,” Reaves said.

“So, I felt like it was on purpose. But we got (the Canadiens) two more times. I’m sure something might happen. I don’t want to go out like that.”

Well, then. The next Leafs-Habs game has become must-see-TV. Unfortunately, that next game between the two long-time rivals isn’t until March 9.

What kind of schedule is that?!

