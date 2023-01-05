‘Westworld’ Star Reacts To The Show’s Stunning Collapse, Floats Possible Revival

“Westworld” star James Marsden wasn’t pleased with the show being canceled.

The former HBO hit took the entertainment world by storm when it premiered in 2016. The first season with Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris was so successful that it was the most watched season one of any show in HBO history at the time.

However, the show’s third season pretty much killed the series as ratings fell off a cliff. Even a solid season four that set up a final season five wasn’t enough to save “Westworld.” HBO officially put it out of its misery in November.

Now, the man famous for playing Teddy has opened up about how disappointing the situation has been for him.

“I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended ‘Westworld’ wasn’t a disappointment. I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish,” Marsden said during an interview with Rolling Stone, according to Fox News.

“Westworld” star James Marsden shares frustration with the show being canceled. (Credit: HBO)

Is there hope for a “Westworld” revival?

While Marsden is definitely not happy with the show being canceled, he does hold a sliver of hope it could be revived.

“I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success. But who knows, maybe there’s some world where it can get completed somehow. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to,” the famous “Westworld” actor added in the same interview.

Will “Westworld” return? (Credit: HBO)

While Mardsen might hold out some hope for a revival, there’s no way it happens. HBO killed it and while I’d like to know the ending, it’s best left in the entertainment graveyard.

The show’s ratings were down right around 80% from the epic season one finale. As soon as viewers were taken out of the park, the show was done. It was only a question of how long it would take to die.

Season one was about killing robots, battling demons, exposing dark secrets and giving fans an epic time. The park represented limitless opportunities and story arcs. Once season three went into the real world, the show was ruined.

While we’d all like to know how it would have ended, it’s best “Westworld” isn’t brought back to life. Season one was maybe the best season of TV ever made, season two was very strong but after that, the HBO classic fell off a cliff. Let it stay dead.