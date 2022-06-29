Westbrook Gets $47M, Dan Dakich Reacts

Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook is exercising the $47 million option on his contract for the upcoming season.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game and 7.1 assists last season, but Dan Dakich said despite Westbrook getting the $47 million, he hasn’t gotten any better at the game.

“Russell Westbrook getting $47 million is offensive to me,” Dan said. “Like, at some point, you got to be able to score. At some point, you got to be able to win. At some point, not score, you got to be able to shoot a jump shot.”

Here’s everything Dan had to say on the topic during Wednesday’s episode of Don’t @ Me:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.