WVU Football Commit’s Father Accidentally Embarrasses Son With Gross Reminder About His Parents Shaking Sheets

Parents often embarrass their children, typically by accident, and former West Virginia football player Tory Johnson Sr. is no exception. His son committed to play for his alma mater on Wednesday and he congratulated him with a very strange message.

Tory Johnson Jr., a three-star wide receiver from Virginia, committed to play for the Mountaineers over offers from East Carolina, Maryland, Pittsburgh and the home-state Hoos.

He stands 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and plays well above his star rating.

Johnson Sr., who played for West Virginia from 2000-2003, caught 17 passes and five touchdowns during his four-year career as a running back and tight end. He committed to play in Morgantown 23 years ago, and met his wife while in school.

Tiffany Johnson was very proud of her son for his decision on Early Signing Day.

From Mountaineer Alum to Mountaineer Momma! Early Signing Day was a success! @WVUfootball @ToryJohnsonJr7 is on his way! Let’s go! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/CXd36zhKSf — Ms. Tiffany Johnson (@MrsJohnsonJbd) December 22, 2022

As was Johnson Sr.

I signed with West Virginia University in February 1999 and 23 years Later Tory Johnson Jr signed with West Virginia University Today. What an amazing story, and even more amazing Son!! Man this hits different.@ToryJohnsonJr7 @WVUfootball @NealBrown_WVU @CoachSeanReagan pic.twitter.com/KExjQgVcTt — Tory Johnson Sr (@toryj448932) December 21, 2022

It was a very cool full-circle moment for the family that was worthy of celebration.

Tears of Joy!!! I am so proud of you Tory Johnson Jr. You worked you butt off form this moment. You earned this and you deserve every blessing coming your way. National signing day!! @ToryJohnsonJr7 pic.twitter.com/92lNZtfeXo — Tory Johnson Sr (@toryj448932) December 21, 2022

However, in his joy, Johnson Sr. made an awkward blunder that was rather embarrassing for his son. In a tweet that has since been deleted, he expressed his excitement in a very unique way.

Johnson Sr. said that Johnson Jr. is about to be enrolled at the same place that he was conceived. The oddity was surely not said with humiliating intent, but it doesn’t make it any less funny.

As Johnson Jr. tried to enjoy one of the biggest days of his life he was reminded — by his own dad — of the time that his parents hit the sheets and got it on. Yuck!

You can’t blame Johnson Sr. for making the connection, but he should’ve kept that one to himself. Oh well. He wasn’t the first parent to say something that left a child red-faced, and won’t be the last!