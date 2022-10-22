West Virginia kicker Casey Legg was born to do exactly what he does. It’s in his name.

However, should he choose to put his football career on hold, he may have a career as an actor.

Legg, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound redshirt junior, has been the starting kicker in Morgantown since last year. Through the first six games of 2022, he was a perfect 10-for-10.

That perfect streak continued in the first quarter on Saturday as West Virginia faced Texas Tech in Lubbock. He drilled a 38-yard field goal to get his team on the board.

The Legg strikes back 🦵



After the kick, Casey Legg did everything he could to sell a roughing the kicker penalty.

The effort was unsuccessful, but it made for an incredibly funny moment.

Prior to his time with the Mountaineers, Legg was a soccer guy. The West Virginia-native captained his high school soccer team as a junior and senior, and his club team won a state championship in 2017.

From there Legg made the transition from the soccer pitch to the gridiron. His story is well-documented and it ultimately proved to be the right decision, considering that he worked his way from walk-on to starting kicker for a Power Five program.

Legg’s soccer roots were on full display on Saturday. Following his first-quarter field goal, the Red Raiders defense finished the play in the backfield and one rolled just a little bit too far, making minimal contact with the kicker.

Legg tried so hard to sell the penalty. He flopped. Hard.

After falling onto the turf below in what seemed like slow-motion, Legg immediately grabbed his leg and rolled around, writhing in pain. The referees didn’t buy it and didn’t throw a flag, so he popped right back up and made his way to the sideline.

Legg was totally fine. A+ for effort.