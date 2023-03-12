All-Time Awful West Virginia Fan Shows Zero Remorse After Taking Meaningless Foul Ball From Child

Videos by OutKick

West Virginia baseball’s 7-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday came with quite a few highlights. It also came with one major lowlight.

One Mountaineers fan proved himself to be the absolute worst during the bottom of the eighth inning.

Junior outfielder Braden Barry stepped into the box with no one on, no one out and a five-run cushion. There wasn’t much pressure on the at-bat, but it quickly became very important.

The importance just had nothing to do with the baseball game itself.

Barry got ahold of a 1-1 offering and sent it soaring deep down the first base line. Foul ball!

It was a cold, damp day in Morgantown, and the team doesn’t often draw massive crowds anyway, so there weren’t many people in the stands. Two of them converged on the pop-up.

One of the two people in pursuit was a child. The other was a grown man.

Where a grown man would typically concede an inconsequential foul ball hit in the eighth inning of an early-season, non-conference college baseball game to the child, this particular man did not. In fact, he went out of his way to take it from the young boy.

The man was coming from the left, the boy from the right. A footrace was on.

Again, typically, a grown man would see the child running for the foul ball and concede. This one did not. He actually picked up his pace at the end to beat the kid to the ball and ensure that it was his.

As the young boy walked away sad, the man showed no remorse. Zero, zilch, nada. Boo!

Now, to give the man the benefit of the doubt— maybe he was bringing the foul ball home to his own son. Maybe Barry’s foul ball has a special meaning to him, or something like that. Who knows?!

Either way, no matter the circumstance, the Mountaineers fan is the absolute worst kind of person. Just give the kid the ball!