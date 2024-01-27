Maryland Gov. Makes Bet With Kansas Gov. Over AFC Championship, But Chiefs Are In Missouri (And Missouri Gov Is A Republican)

Videos by OutKick

With NFL Conference Championships looming, everyone is placing their bets on whether the Baltimore Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs will hoist the trophy in the AFC

Even state political leaders are getting in on the action — with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issuing a challenge to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Thrilled to welcome Laura Kelly’s Chiefs to Baltimore this weekend,” Moore posted on X. “Although, Governor, I really think my Ravens are going to take this one–want to make a bet?”

That’s fun. Just one problem: The Chiefs play in Missouri, not Kansas.

You're on, @GovWesMoore! With six straight AFC Championship appearances and @taylorswift13 on our side, I'm confident the @chiefs will pull through. I'll bet you @CreekstoneFarms' Premium Black Angus steaks that @PatrickMahomes & @tkelce bring home the Lamar Hunt trophy again. https://t.co/AB9zCta67d — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) January 26, 2024

In all fairness, maybe Gov. Kelly is just a known Chiefs fan. After all, Arrowhead Stadium is pretty close to the state border, and most Kansans probably root for the Chiefs anyway.

But Moore’s tweet very much reads like he believes the Chiefs hail from Kansas. And the replies set him straight.

Wrong governor — Holly 🏈 (@ChiefsNana) January 26, 2024

Google is your friend — Thirteen O'Clock – Todd (@o_thirteen) January 26, 2024

Still, Kelly accepted Moore’s wager — with a tweet that sounds like she asked AI for help.

“You’re on, Wes Moore! With six straight AFC Championship appearances and Taylor Swift on our side, I’m confident the Chiefs will pull through,” Kelly wrote. “I’ll bet you Creekstone Farms’ Premium Black Angus steaks that Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce bring home the Lamar Hunt trophy again.”

So the deal is on: If Baltimore wins, Laura Kelly has to treat Wes Moore to some delicious steaks. If Kansas City wins, Moore owes her some crab pies.

It just seems weird that they didn’t include the Missouri governor at all.

Oh wait, never mind. It’s because he’s a Republican.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.