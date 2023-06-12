‘Yellowstone’ Star Weighs In On The Show Abruptly Ending

Videos by OutKick

Wes Bentley has no idea how “Yellowstone” will end.

The hit western series from creator Taylor Sheridan will end with season five, which is slated to return in October.

After months and months of reports about chaos behind the scenes and Kevin Costner’s future up in the air, the decision was made to pull the plug, end “Yellowstone” and migrate some people over to an upcoming sequel series.

The sequel series is expected to premiere in December, and Matthew McConaughey is believed to be the leader to be the face of the series.

However, before any of that happens, “Yellowstone” has to wrap everything. Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie on the series, has no idea what’s coming.

Wes Bentley discusses “Yellowstone” coming to an end.

The writers’ strike has impacted just about every part of Hollywood, and “Yellowstone” isn’t exempt. With a return just a few months down the road, Bentley still hasn’t read a single page of a script for the second half of season five.

“I haven’t, no. I truly don’t have a clue where it’s going. I haven’t seen or heard anything,” Bentley said when directly asked if he’s seen any scripts for the ending of the show.

The man famous for playing the adopted Dutton son also revealed he hasn’t even talked to Costner or anyone else about the show’s ending.

How will “Yellowstone” end? (Credit: Paramount Network)

“No, I haven’t. I haven’t really talked to any of them about that. We never did. I guess that’s sort of one of those ‘don’t jinx it’ things,” the popular actor further added.

While fans might be livid about “Yellowstone” coming to an abrupt and shocking ending, Bentley revealed it can just be the nature of the beast in entertainment.

“I have enough experience in this business to know that, even when things are going well. Succession is a good example; it’s peaking and ending at the same time. I’ve always been prepared for some version of the show ending or I’m out of it, or Kevin decides to go do other things and he’s out. You just know the business and always expect the craziest thing to happen. And often, it does,” Bentley said when breaking down how quickly shows can end.

Wes Bentley reacts to “Yellowstone” coming to an end. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Fans can’t wait to see what happens.

Fans have spent nearly five years pouring time and attention into “Yellowstone.” We’ve been invested since season one premiered in late June 2018.

Viewers and hardcore fans have been desperately waiting to see how the story of the Duttons ends ever since the first episode dropped.

Instead of having a couple more seasons to wrap everything up, Taylor Sheridan and everyone else involved will have to bring it to a close with just a handful of episodes.

That should definitely give fans a moment of pause. Can such a complex show truly be wrapped up in rushed fashion? If there’s one man who can do it, it’s definitely Taylor Sheridan. There’s nobody more talented in Hollywood. The man is a generational talent when it comes to entertainment.

“Yellowstone” will end with season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s hope it impresses whenever “Yellowstone” returns. I can’t stomach the idea of the show ending in disappointing fashion. I know millions of fans feel the exact same way.