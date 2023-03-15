Wellesley Gives Up On Gender: College Students Vote To Admit Trans Men, Adopt Neutral Language

Videos by OutKick

If there was any lingering doubts as to the ideological capture of college students, Wellesley College should end that uncertainty.

Wellesley is an elite, liberal arts university in Massachusetts, where admission has historically been limited to women.

It was founded in 1870 as a female seminary, and has maintained huge endowments from donations to continue women’s education.

The school’s produced influential female political figures like Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright.

But now the college’s far left administrators and students are moving even further away from its original purpose.

Wellesley’s student body recently held a vote to determine whether to admit transgender men and end gendered language in school communications.

Three guesses what they chose.

While the results of the vote are “nonbinding and will not impact any of the policies or practices,” according to school President Paula A. Johnson.

But the students, of course, signaled their desire to admit transgender men and end “harmful” gendered language.

Wellesley Gives Up on Gender

The school already admits transgender women, or biological males who now “identify and live consistently as women.”

“Wellesley admits applicants who identify and live consistently as women, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth. Our community includes students from a broad spectrum of racial, ethnic, geographic, socioeconomic, and religious groups,” Johnson explained.

Now, the students also want the school to allow biological females who live as men to attend as well.

So, uh, which is it?

We’re told repeatedly by activists that “transgender women are women,” and “transgender men are men.” So why would a women’s school admit biological females that have now decided they’re men?

Doesn’t that contradict the internal logic, however absurd it might be, of the transgender activist arguments?

“Dead naming” and referring to a trans person’s former gender is supposedly an act of violence. But Wellesley students now believe that transgender men can be identified by their biological sex when it comes to attending school?

How is that not causing harm in the lived experience of these applicants?

Really what this vote signifies is that far left students and administrators have absolutely no idea what they’re doing on these issues.

They flail helplessly, flinging themselves from one virtue signal to another, abandoning any pretense of intellectual consistency in the process.

Because none of these policies or procedures are rooted in anything other than political posturing, they quickly fall apart when held up to scrutiny.

Which is why activists become so angry when finally scrutinized.

But hey, at least parents can pay nearly $90,000 per year in tuition to send their kids to such a venerable institution.