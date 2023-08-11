Emotional Trailer For ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 2 Plays On The Heartstrings

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for season two of “Welcome to Wrexham” is out, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The FX series about Ryan Reynold and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Wrexham A.F.C. was a monster hit in 2022.

Even for people who aren’t huge soccer fans, the show was unbelievably addicting and captivating. Watching two American actors taking over a Welsh football club was incredible. The proud soccer team and its fans had been toiling in the lower levels of professional soccer in the U.K., and people craved a return to relevance.

The two gave them relevance, but failed to get the team promoted in season one. Well, as soccer fans know, Wrexham is now in the Football League, and season two will chronicle how it all happened.

Fire up the trailer below. It’s great.

“Welcome to Wrexham” season two should be incredible.

The season two trailer definitely makes it seem like fans are in for a wild ride, and I can’t wait. Personally, I know very little about soccer and I definitely don’t have any idea what goes on in lower level English leagues.

However, as a sports fan, I can promise “Welcome to Wrexham” is a must-watch series. You won’t be able to stop streaming once you watch one episode.

“Welcome to Wrexham” season two trailer released. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

“Welcome to Wrexham” is about a hell of a lot more than soccer. It’s about a town and a group of fans who have poured their hearts and souls into the soccer franchise.

Their happiness revolves around what Wrexham does. Prior to Reynolds and McElhenney purchasing the team, Wrexham A.F.C. had turned into a bit of a joke.

By the end of year two of their ownership, the team had earned promotion out of the National League. Now, fans will get to watch how it all went down.

“Welcome to Wrexham” season two premieres September 12. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

You can catch the start of season two on FX September 12 and also streaming on Hulu. It definitely looks like it will be every bit as captivating and fun as the first season.