Welcome To New York: Where Rats Run Wild In AMC Theaters

Videos by OutKick

Even Ratatouille would be disgusted with what has become of New York City.

AMC Theaters is facing criticism after multiple theatergoers described rats… yes, literal rats, running around the theaters and hallways in recent weeks.

The seven-screen AMC Orpheum cinema is located on the upper east side at East 86th Street and Third Avenue. This past week alone one they patron said that they counted “9 rats running across our feet” during a recent showing. The week prior, a 19-year-old girl had also complained after a rat ran in front of her and her friend during the 4pm showing of “Wonka.”

Hi there! Thank you for reaching out and sharing your concerns with us! I'd like to look into this. Can you please DM me the name of the theatre you visited, the auditorium number, and when you were there? -Noah https://t.co/6W61SKlOue — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) December 28, 2023

People are walking out, literally! — Sweet Violet (@SweetVioletNY) December 28, 2023

RATS WERE REPORTEDLY RUNNING AROUND THE SEATS

“While the ads were playing we saw the rat going around the theater and promptly ran out. Other people noticed it too, and were obviously freaked out,” another person said. The most recent complaints came in just a few days ago on Christmas when the city’s 311 help hotline received actual calls from people complaining about the rodents having the time of their lives.

Yikes.

What’s even worse is that a review of various Yelp comments claim that they’ve been reporting about the rat issue since at least July and yet nothing seems to have been accomplished.

And crazy enough, the New York City Department of Health actually gave the theater an “A” grade on hygeiene during its last inspection.

BURBANK, CA – DECEMBER 13: General views of the AMC Burbank 16 IMAX in Downtown Burbank on December 13, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hey AMC, here’s some free advice – if you’re trying to get people away from non stop streaming on their couches and actually return to theaters, can you at least make sure there’s not giant rats running around? Nobody wants that.

Full disclosure – I’ve been to this specific AMC Orpheum multiple times and have no desire to go back now unless they prove they have their act together.

And as for New York City, this is just another reason why people are leaving and getting the heck out.