Weirdo Takes A Dump In Pierce Brosnan’s Neighbor’s Yard, Cleans Up In Actor’s Laundry Room, Catches Burglary Charge

Videos by OutKick

Yes, that headline might be a little confusing, but I can explain.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ this week that some guy had taken a leak and dropped a dump in Pierce Brosnan’s neighbor’s yard before going through trash and ending up at the actor’s home where the weirdo washed up in Pierce’s laundry room.

Cops say the guy walked from the rear of Pierce’s Malibu property to the front and then into a laundry room where he cleaned up from dropping the deuce.

After washing up, the guy took off to the beach where he hid from cops until a police helicopter went to work and located the troublemaker. He was cuffed, thrown into a cruiser and charged with stealing Pierce’s water.

That’s right, a burglary charge.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan had a special guest at their Malibu house after he destroyed their neighbor’s yard. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Pierce’s wife, Keely, was reportedly home at the time of the water burglary.

Based on property records — and the rocks along the beach — it’s believed that Monday’s incident took place at Pierce’s Thai-inspired mansion that he listed for $100,000,000 in 2020. There were no bites, so the house was taken off the market.

It features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread out over 12,500 sq. ft., and apparently a laundry room that isn’t monitored by security cameras.

Get a look at this place. It’s no wonder some weirdo would want to clean up at Pierce’s house. It’s an absolute masterpiece with insane views any smart guy would like to have while taking a massive dump.