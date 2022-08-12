Weezer Cancels Residency Amid Slumping Ticket Sales

Geek rock favorites, Weezer, had planned on setting up shop in New York City for a six-night residency at the Broadway Theatre, but those plans have fallen through because tickets just weren’t selling.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo told fans about the cancellation on the band’s Discord.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion,” he wrote.

The idea had been that Weezer fans from across the world would flock to the Big Apple to hear the band play through their catalog of songs like: Buddy Holly, Beverly Hills and more.

And, of course, who could forget?:

The band was also promoting their latest project “SZNZ,” but the combination of new tunes and old favorites wasn’t enticing enough to get Weezer fans to shell out for tickets to the show, flights, hotels, and of course living expenses while in NYC.

Alright, maybe this wasn’t such a great idea.

Weezer’s residency may not have been the best choice

Residencies make sense to a point. They work well in places like Vegas where people will go see performers they don’t like or sometimes even know because someone handed them comped tickets. For the artists, it means they don’t have to cram themselves into a tour bus for a few nights.

But for most fans, there’s no reason to pony up all the money for an extended Weezer-cation if you know that at some point they’ll come directly to a city within easy driving distance. I’d be willing to guess that this was the reason for the low ticket sales.

Not that Weezer couldn’t fill multiple nights at the theater, it’s just hard to do that six nights in the same city when average fans are also trying to be especially smart with their money (*cough*inflation*cough*).

So, Weezer may have learned a valuable lesson: their future may not include posting up in Vegas for a cushy casino residency for decades like Wayne Newton or Carrot Top.

But that’s okay, it just means you’ll probably be able to catch them playing “Hash Pipe” somewhere soon on tour.

