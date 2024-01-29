RIP To A Great Dog And Epic Band Of Brothers Gift | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick
Ladies and gentlemen, the latest Weekend Recap is here, but there’s a bit of a twist.
I’m sure many of you are wondering right now why you’re reading this right now late on Sunday when there’s still hours left in the weekend.
Should you be reading this early on Monday morning like every other week? Great question, and the reality of the situation is I can’t reveal why I’m firing my shot a few hours early this week. As my friends like to say, “That’s classified.”
Just know there are wheels turning behind the scenes, and things have been set in motion that can’t be undone. Will I say more? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe it’s for another time. All I know for sure is we’re going a bit early this weekend. As always I appreciate all the content, and keep sending it to me on X at @dhookstead or to my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve spent most of the weekend a nervous wreck about the Lions/49ers game Sunday night. By the time many of you read this, I’ll be a nervous wreck or in a euphoric state of joy.
I was flying high after the win over the Bucs. It was hard to believe it was real, and a Dirty Water employee even captured the eyes of OutKick readers. Yes, I saw all your emails. Stop asking. You all know who you are.
Also, I finally was able to get my girlfriend’s Christmas gift framed and returned. She got me a print of James Dietz’s “Silencing of the Guns” signed by Easy Company legends Lynn “Buck” Compton, William “Wild Bill” Guarnere, Donald Malarkey and most importantly, Richard D. Winters.
Feast your eyes below. Great gift or greatest gift ever? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Now, that’s about as much as I can dive into my weekend before I sprint off to Dirty Water for the Lions game. Let’s dive into what you all did this weekend.
What did OutKick readers do this weekend?
Usually speaking, I like to keep this very light-hearted and fun, but I do have a serious message to share off the top.
A major OutKick reader who goes by the name Deer has been messaging me off and on for a couple weeks that his beloved dog Cooper was struggling with his health.
Unfortunately, Deer messaged me that Cooper passed away after 13 incredible years bringing joy, passion and fun to his family. His family is having a tough time, and any prayers you could send would be appreciated.
The good news is Cooper is no longer in pain. No more suffering. No more bad trips to the vet. The bad news is losing a bet is horrific and causes a unique kind of pain that is beyond words.
I still think about my favorite dog who passed away, and that was nearly a decade ago. Eventually the pain turns to memories. OutKick is here for Deer and his family, and we know he won’t ever forget Cooper.
Humans don’t deserve dogs, and I have no doubt Cooper was a man’s best friend at the highest level. Pour one out for a hell of a good dog.
One OutKick reader did some hunting, and that looks like a beast of a rifle setup. Nothing is better than letting some lead fly while out in nature.
What’s better than watching college basketball on the weekend? Also, don’t look now, but Wisconsin has a legit team.
Liberals hate everything about this tweet, but I know OutKick readers love it.
I’m not really sure what this means, but let’s hope it means he’s busy washing his car.
This guy needs to get some sleep because it sounds like he’s running himself ragged.
One OutKick reader managed to start their weekend with a seven mile run. They’re a better athlete than I am because that probably would have killed me.
We have someone working because we all know the grind never stops, even on the weekends.
Who doesn’t love nature? Again, OutKick readers might be the most dynamic people on the planet – whether it’s hiking, skiing or hunting.
Generally speaking, I hate cats, but we’ll let this one slide.
This smart reader is watching “Band of Brothers.” I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve done that. See the Instagram post above.
I love Vegas, but seeing Vegas posts always makes me insanely jealous. I’ll be back soon, but soon still feels so far away.
Hockey and a little Royal Rumble sounds like a very fun time.
After the death of Cooper (RIP to a great dog), I think we could all use some uplifting dog content.
NBA action? I’m not an NBA guy at all, but I respect people’s decisions to watch whatever sports they want.
Wine tasting? I’ll stick with beer, but my mother certain approves.
Congrats to this guy’s daughter! Looks like we have a little superstar in the making.
OutKick readers are in shape, and we won’t apologize for it.
Nothing better than seeing someone spend some time with family…..even if the Eagles are long gone from the playoffs.
Speaking of family time, it looks like this guy might be mechanically inclined (haven’t used those two words in years).
Bible study and a little BJJ to get the weekend going. Love everything about that.
Church and basketball. What’s not to love?
While I appreciate enjoying a little race action, OutKick readers now know Modelo Negra is no longer approved. My ruling is final.
That’s a wrap for me for the latest weekend recap. Next time you hear from me I’ll either be insanely happy or very sad. Tune in and find out!