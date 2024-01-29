RIP To A Great Dog And Epic Band Of Brothers Gift | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

Ladies and gentlemen, the latest Weekend Recap is here, but there’s a bit of a twist.

I’m sure many of you are wondering right now why you’re reading this right now late on Sunday when there’s still hours left in the weekend.

Should you be reading this early on Monday morning like every other week? Great question, and the reality of the situation is I can’t reveal why I’m firing my shot a few hours early this week. As my friends like to say, “That’s classified.”

Just know there are wheels turning behind the scenes, and things have been set in motion that can’t be undone. Will I say more? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe it’s for another time. All I know for sure is we’re going a bit early this weekend. As always I appreciate all the content, and keep sending it to me on X at @dhookstead or to my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve spent most of the weekend a nervous wreck about the Lions/49ers game Sunday night. By the time many of you read this, I’ll be a nervous wreck or in a euphoric state of joy.

I was flying high after the win over the Bucs. It was hard to believe it was real, and a Dirty Water employee even captured the eyes of OutKick readers. Yes, I saw all your emails. Stop asking. You all know who you are.

https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1749208949432152564/

https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1749183224339652983

Also, I finally was able to get my girlfriend’s Christmas gift framed and returned. She got me a print of James Dietz’s “Silencing of the Guns” signed by Easy Company legends Lynn “Buck” Compton, William “Wild Bill” Guarnere, Donald Malarkey and most importantly, Richard D. Winters.

Feast your eyes below. Great gift or greatest gift ever? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

Now, that’s about as much as I can dive into my weekend before I sprint off to Dirty Water for the Lions game. Let’s dive into what you all did this weekend.

What did OutKick readers do this weekend?

Usually speaking, I like to keep this very light-hearted and fun, but I do have a serious message to share off the top.

A major OutKick reader who goes by the name Deer has been messaging me off and on for a couple weeks that his beloved dog Cooper was struggling with his health.

Unfortunately, Deer messaged me that Cooper passed away after 13 incredible years bringing joy, passion and fun to his family. His family is having a tough time, and any prayers you could send would be appreciated.

The good news is Cooper is no longer in pain. No more suffering. No more bad trips to the vet. The bad news is losing a bet is horrific and causes a unique kind of pain that is beyond words.

I still think about my favorite dog who passed away, and that was nearly a decade ago. Eventually the pain turns to memories. OutKick is here for Deer and his family, and we know he won’t ever forget Cooper.

Humans don’t deserve dogs, and I have no doubt Cooper was a man’s best friend at the highest level. Pour one out for a hell of a good dog.

One OutKick reader did some hunting, and that looks like a beast of a rifle setup. Nothing is better than letting some lead fly while out in nature.

https://twitter.com/ursula3069/status/1751235451661308284

What’s better than watching college basketball on the weekend? Also, don’t look now, but Wisconsin has a legit team.

https://twitter.com/cdbarman/status/1751238291750322542

Liberals hate everything about this tweet, but I know OutKick readers love it.

https://twitter.com/JeepGirlSnazzyB/status/1751236521426866507

I’m not really sure what this means, but let’s hope it means he’s busy washing his car.

https://twitter.com/ChipTarbutton/status/1751236400874172583

This guy needs to get some sleep because it sounds like he’s running himself ragged.

https://twitter.com/KarrBren/status/1751237820818325615

One OutKick reader managed to start their weekend with a seven mile run. They’re a better athlete than I am because that probably would have killed me.

https://twitter.com/JustJayJax/status/1751240461186990343

We have someone working because we all know the grind never stops, even on the weekends.

https://twitter.com/Yung__Nascar/status/1751272336022454524

Who doesn’t love nature? Again, OutKick readers might be the most dynamic people on the planet – whether it’s hiking, skiing or hunting.

https://twitter.com/bsmith3312/status/1751272574569623759

https://twitter.com/drubinomohr/status/1751321332371894525

Generally speaking, I hate cats, but we’ll let this one slide.

https://twitter.com/WaterDo66370872/status/1751283683959480361

This smart reader is watching “Band of Brothers.” I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve done that. See the Instagram post above.

https://twitter.com/i_c_crazy_matt/status/1751288376014041372

I love Vegas, but seeing Vegas posts always makes me insanely jealous. I’ll be back soon, but soon still feels so far away.

https://twitter.com/HV33898/status/1751307374080700679

Hockey and a little Royal Rumble sounds like a very fun time.

https://twitter.com/Tom41741033/status/1751309178134540610

After the death of Cooper (RIP to a great dog), I think we could all use some uplifting dog content.

https://twitter.com/N5Tiny/status/1751636693940138169

https://twitter.com/Reunioninfrance/status/1751311502919848294

NBA action? I’m not an NBA guy at all, but I respect people’s decisions to watch whatever sports they want.

https://twitter.com/j_nyy/status/1751367885656838463

Wine tasting? I’ll stick with beer, but my mother certain approves.

https://twitter.com/tsr3/status/1751407493820084599

Congrats to this guy’s daughter! Looks like we have a little superstar in the making.

https://twitter.com/BaldVawl/status/1751407846690836921

OutKick readers are in shape, and we won’t apologize for it.

https://twitter.com/OCHalosFan/status/1751407929687945401

Nothing better than seeing someone spend some time with family…..even if the Eagles are long gone from the playoffs.

https://twitter.com/dennyr71/status/1751431213175177600

Speaking of family time, it looks like this guy might be mechanically inclined (haven’t used those two words in years).

https://twitter.com/flyingandcfb/status/1751600176085565588

Bible study and a little BJJ to get the weekend going. Love everything about that.

https://twitter.com/JJAndreoni/status/1751339389198762146

Church and basketball. What’s not to love?

https://twitter.com/Phileophan/status/1751605029520183498

While I appreciate enjoying a little race action, OutKick readers now know Modelo Negra is no longer approved. My ruling is final.

https://twitter.com/gravencraig/status/1751639186023620697

That’s a wrap for me for the latest weekend recap. Next time you hear from me I’ll either be insanely happy or very sad. Tune in and find out!