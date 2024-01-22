Hookstead Goes Wild For Lions Win And Man Smoking Crack Causes Problem | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

Another awesome weekend is in the books, and that means it’s time for another Weekend Recap.

As I’ve often said in these Weekend Recap pieces, the OutKick audience has been outstanding when it comes to participating (send everything to David.Hookstead@outkick.com or @dhookstead on X), and I couldn’t be having more fun.

Our readers live fascinating lives, and as I’ve learned, they’re not just across America. We’re now an international brand, including deep behind enemy lines in Russia.

This ride has been a lot of fun, and we’re only going up from here. As usual, we’ll start with what I got up to this weekend.

I’m sure it’s not a surprise to any of you that my major topic of the weekend is that the Detroit Lions are heading to the NFC Championship game. I was locked and loaded at Dirty Water during the game.

I tried to not get excited before the game, but foolishly convinced myself there was no doubt it’d be a blowout. Well, at 10-10 at halftime, I was nervous as all hell before Goff and Campbell pulled it out.

Tears of joy might have been shed, but more than anything, I’m happy for my grandfather. We also got to watch with a group of other Lions fans. I’m so happy I legit lack the words to describe it.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Lions/Bucs halftime update:



I’m still insanely nervous with the game tied 10-10.



Late Bucs TD has me panicking, but Detroit is moving the ball.



Shoutout to the bartender who made a random appearance. pic.twitter.com/DKZwhS6JKM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

My life as a Lions fan has been pain and disappointment. That can change today with a win.



I did the one thing I tried to promise myself I’d never do with the Lions: Believe.



Too late. I’m locked in. Detroit wins 24-7!



Let’s roll. pic.twitter.com/CizaRmm9p3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

My grandfather is a huge Lions fan like myself, and he’s had a tough year. Yet, as a huge Michigan and Lions fan (I’m a Badgers and Lions fan), he’s had some incredible moments to enjoy.

I can honestly say I’m happier for him than anyone else on the planet.

My grandfather is the biggest Lions and Michigan fan on the planet and has been battling cancer over the past year.



He watched the Wolverines win a title and the Lions are now in the NFC Championship.



I’m happier for him than anyone else. Long time coming. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Sidenote, the bartending crew at Dirty Water remains the best in all of D.C., and it’s not close. You know what they did as soon as the Lions won? Played “Lose Yourself” and “Welcome to Detroit City.” Veteran moves.

In unrelated but absolutely crazy news, I watched a homeless person attempt to smoke crack inside of a business. Yes, you read that correctly. The dude thought it was acceptable to go into a business and smoke crack. My buddy had to legit bribe him to leave. What the hell is happening in Washington D.C. that homeless people are running around going into businesses to smoke crack? I was legit stunned. Start arresting people ASAP. We don’t have a society if people are allowed to just smoke crack without consequences. It can’t be tolerated. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dusty – the official mascot of OutKick and the weekend recap – is still dealing with a paw issue, and because my girlfriend is still gone saving the world, it’s my issue to deal with.

We had the big cone on him most of the week, but after a reader shot me a nifty tip about a different option, I swapped him into this rig Saturday morning. The big benefit is he can now see in all directions and doesn’t run into random things.

My guess is we’re closing in on his paw issue being over by next weekend. At least, I hope that’s the case because it’s driving me crazy, and I feel bad for the little guy. Take a look at this poor dog!

Dusty continues to deal with a paw issue, but we’re making progress. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Also, I got around to doing a review of Pacifico after MASSIVE backlash following me omitting it from my review of Mexican beers.

Listen up, folks. The Hookstead Compound (location is classified) is located in the general Washington D.C. area, and it’s not exactly a hotspot for Mexican beers. I reviewed what I could get my hands on. In order to get the Pacifico, I had to endure weather conditions that had me thinking it was Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, but at least I didn’t have German artillery falling on my head.

You can check out the teaser and full review in the link below.

I heard the criticism from everyone about not including Pacifico in my Mexican beer reviews.



Great news! I bought a six-pack and gave it a shot. Just be warned that if you come at the king, you best not miss.



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/Gf6mPUu0pR pic.twitter.com/z5P3At6WEx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2024

OutKick readers celebrate the weekend.

Now, let’s dig into what you all got up to this past weekend. One reader decided it was time to pack up the Christmas decorations.

A little late, Sarah! Christmas decorations come down January 2nd at the latest. Ideally they’re down even before that.

Our OutKick Weekend Recap favorite David (a great name) spent the weekend drinking Busch Light with his beautiful dog watching NFL action. The European mind can’t comprehend this kind of winning.

Texans 2nd half has put Pacer to sleep. Still got cold Busch Lights to get me thru. pic.twitter.com/1sIZ1Ej57U — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) January 21, 2024

Attending a bar mitzvah I imagine is a lot of fun. Haven’t ever been to one, but I’d like to think it’d be a blast.

My nephews bar mitzvah — Effie Eliahu (@eliahu_effie) January 20, 2024

Kyle is getting up to all kinds of debauchery. My kind of man. Sounds like a guy I’d love to crush beers with.

All kinds of debauchery — Kyle (@GreenBrarian07) January 20, 2024

One reader spent their weekend checking out old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. It was a simpler time before the company went woke and destroyed itself. You never like to see people lose their jobs, but SI’s downfall has been obvious for a long time.

Looking at old Sports Illustrateds. pic.twitter.com/KK4pY6KBD0 — K Kenneth Gipp ✝️🇺🇸🍀🇮🇱 (@KennethGipp) January 20, 2024

Drinking a beer? Yeah, sign me up. You’ll never hear me disagree with that.

I don’t know what this location is, but I can tell I would absolutely love it if I was there.

Lunch at Havana Sandwich Shop in Atlanta…mmmmm pic.twitter.com/S4S5E5XkG9 — Brompp (@BromppChompp) January 20, 2024

Fortunately for this Iowa fan, Kadyn Proctor came through and will now be a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Staring at my phone till proctor commits https://t.co/t18XEtQ7gZ — IOWABURNER (@SAMLAPORTA87) January 20, 2024

I love everything about this. Not sure if that’s a Culver’s or not (hope it is), but always make time for family.

Cheeseburger and fries with baby girl. pic.twitter.com/FWcb0OAoJM — Mike (@KyNDfan) January 21, 2024

It’s currently well-below freezing where I am. How quickly can I get to Costa Rica?

Costa Rica vacation pic.twitter.com/AzoMdTepn5 — Christopher Curtis (@Christo47430493) January 21, 2024

Crushing white Russians while watching the UFC certainly sounds like an awesome time.

Watching UFC and drinking White Russians. — Jim Beam (@cory_warnshuis) January 21, 2024

If you don’t want a white Russian, then just stick with some traditional bourbon.

Elijah Craig bourbon — Just_A_Dad (@Just_A_Dad74) January 21, 2024

Would it surprise anyone to learn OutKick has some outdoorsmen? We certainly do.

Trying to open a duck hole pic.twitter.com/Ht4Tfka4iN — Moneystark (@moneystark) January 21, 2024

One reader soaked up a little college hockey. College hockey legit is a criminally underrated sport. It’s an incredible atmosphere.

Cold. Yes, we’re all cold. The weather has been less than ideal.

Cold — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) January 21, 2024

This guy planned on cruising through an entire 30-rack for his weekend activity. I can’t even imagine the state I’d be in if I drank 30 beers in a sitting. I’d probably end up at the hospital. More power to him because his drinking skills are much better than mine.

30 pack of beer, some pigs in a blanket and all 4 John wick movies back to back on Netflix — Phillip Gibson (@pg021400) January 21, 2024

The grind absolutely never stops, even when you have a young child. Power moves only.

Firing off tons of parlays as I rock my 5 month old baby to sleep for a nap. Grind never stops — Hugh Janus (@HughJanus4000) January 21, 2024

We have some OutKick readers attending church, which is something we always like to see!

Church Lunch Work & football — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin) January 21, 2024

Starting off with Mass with the family.



Coffee-rubbed prime rib and playoff football await. — MattyIceTrae (@McMattyIce85) January 21, 2024

Of course, we all know football was in the mix.

I don’t know what the backstory is here, but let’s hope he gets well soon!

I'm spending it stuck in a hospital bed — Get Bent (@romeier46324) January 21, 2024

Too soon?

heading to GB to apply for the kicker position for next year — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) January 21, 2024

Hey, we’ve all been there!

Nursing a hangover — NM (@NonameMcgeehee) January 21, 2024

Chili, drinks and dessert with friends in the Florida Keys? Sign me up, but just don’t go “Bloodlines” on everyone. Great show if you haven’t seen it.

Husband's chili, drinks, and dessert with friends in the Florida Keys! — Gaga (@gaga_1gaga) January 21, 2024

That’s a wrap on this weekend. Now, please excuse me while I go celebrate some more, and make sure to keep sending everything to David.Hookstead@outkick.com!