Hookstead Nukes Keith Olbermann, Absurd Weather And Mexican Beers | Weekend Recap

Another wonderful weekend is in the books, and that means it’s time for one thing:

OutKick’s Weekend Recap.

As I’ve said many times since starting this venture, you guys have shown up and shown out when it comes to giving us a look at your lives (send everything to David.Hookstead@outkick.com or hit me up on X).

Whether it’s your vacations, incredible food, time with family, awesome drinks or something else, it’s been a ton of fun letting different OutKick readers pull back the curtain on the lives of this insane crew. Let’s keep rolling.

As for me, I had a relatively low-key weekend. My girlfriend is still off saving the world, which means I’m still on dog duty. Unfortunately for Dusty, OutKick’s honorary dog, he has a bit of a foot issue. That means he has a cone, and he DOES NOT like it. Oh well, pal. Until the foot is better, it’s not coming off.

Dusty, the Weekend Recap’s unofficial mascot, is dealing with a foot issue. (Credit: David Hookstead)

One of my best friends since my tears of getting poor grades and drinking too much in Madison was in town, and we had to get dinner Sunday night. This man is a true wildcard, and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge and stories. Does he have access to insanely powerful weapons on behalf of the United States government capable of annihilating our enemies? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe it’s none of your damn business.

We land on Founding Farmers in D.C. for dinner. Not a bad location and the food is solid. My beef with Founding Farmers is it’s mostly an Instagram location where young white women who have just had their first Capitol Hill job go to post about it online. Again, food is very good, but the vibe is not my thing. Give me Dirty Water and some degenerates every single day of the week or give me death.

Also, did you see the big Mexican beer review I did over the weekend? If not, do yourself a favor and watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

I also successfully pulled off another classic D-Day troll. I’ve managed to get D-Day to be a top trending topic twice in my life. I attempted to go for the trifecta. That didn’t happen, but it still went mega-viral. Shoutout to everyone telling me to watch “Band of Brothers.” Hadn’t heard of it before!

The amount of people who truly didn’t take three seconds to look at my account before realizing what was going on is pure gold.

Can you believe X is free? I’m also glad to see that moron Keith Olbermann, who stopped being relevant around the time Obama was done being President, is still doing his cringe shtick.

And I must admit that I felt very little joy sending the tweet below. I really didn’t but it had to be done. Yes, I officially ended Olbermann Sunday, and there’s no coming back from it.

While I wasn’t able to venture over to Dirty Water Saturday due to other commitments, I did make it there for the Sunday NFL action. After a bit of a slowdown over the Christmas/New Year season, the vibe was back to cranking.

Finally, it was my girlfriend’s birthday Sunday, and I figured I’d celebrate with a few of my favorite photos of us together. Enjoy!

OutKick readers have another incredible weekend.

Now, let’s get into what you guys got into all weekend. See the part up top about food? The readers truly never disappoint.

One reader wasn’t willing to pay for Peacock to watch the Dolphins/Chiefs game, and I can promise he wasn’t the only one.

How is anyone ever going to say no to starting the morning at the beach with some coffee?

Damn, this snow makes me think about Wisconsin growing up having to march six miles uphill both ways in the harsh weather conditions. Am I playing the role of an angry old man very well?

That also wasn’t the only person who was cold. Welcome to January in many parts of America.

Time with family and the Cleveland Browns. The communists hate this kind of winning.

We have a reader in Las Vegas enjoying a bunch of the hits. I can’t lie. Seeing this tweets amped me up for my own annual Vegas trip.

This reader celebrated his anniversary and a gift that celebrated veterans getting service dogs. That’s something we’ll always support here at OutKick.

Back to the weather, parts of America are getting absolutely hammered right now.

This OutKick reader soaked up the Chiefs game…..and it was very icy!

Look at this cute dog. He’s having a better weekend than our mascot Dusty.

Seriously, why was this game pushed back? It makes no sense at all.

Can you even put a price on a view like this one? I’m not a jealous man, but it certainly beats the garbage weather I’m experiencing.

David, a Weekend Recap regular, watched the Texans dismantle the Browns. Also, $8 for a 32 ounce Busch Light isn’t a bad deal at all.

Having a cabin in an isolated area is a major life goal of mine. I plan on going full Ron Swanson at some point.

All of this sounds great, minus cleaning the house. That’s not really my vibe.

Always a good thing to head to church. Society could use more of that these days.

It’s been years since I last had biscuits and gravy and now I feel like I need some ASAP.

Hell yeah, brother. Hell yeah.

We have one reader enjoying football while also doing Dry January. All the respect in the world to him, but I can promise you I am not doing Dry January.

Get yourself a nice fireplace, a toasty shower and some whiskey and you’ll be fine. Congrats on the win.

Seriously, tell me we don’t have the best readers on the internet. I just know this dude is a blast to hang out with.

That meat is going to be awesome once it’s cooked.

Hitting the pool is never a bad idea.

A little hike is always a solid way to kill some time during your afternoon.

Serioulsy, I might have to start getting OutKick readers to start cooking for me because it’s borderline torture being able to see all this great food and eat none of it.

Well, there you have it, folks. That’s the latest weekend recap full of plenty of carnage, drama and fun. Make sure to keep reaching out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com and keep the stories coming!