It takes the same number of words to describe a football game than the number of weeks this football season…
Two-word game: Week 2.
Chiefs 27, Chargers 24
99-yard pick-six.
Jets 31, Browns 30
Only Cleveland.
Lions 36, Commanders 27
D-etroit defense.
Bucs 20, Saints 10.
Jameis Wincing.
Giants 19, Panthers 16
Broadway Daboll.
Patriots 17, Steelers 14
Pickett time?
Jags 24, Colts 0
Lol, Colts.
Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
Cheetah Waddling.
Rams 31, Falcons 27
Moral victory?
49ers 27, Seahawks 7
Jimmy’s back.
Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
Burrow sacked.
Broncos 16, Texans 9
Hackett hack-job.
Cardinals 29, Raiders 23
Film session?
Packers 27, Bears 10
The Aarons.