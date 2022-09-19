Two Word Game: Week 2

It takes the same number of words to describe a football game than the number of weeks this football season…

Two-word game: Week 2.

Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

99-yard pick-six.

Jets 31, Browns 30

Only Cleveland.

Lions 36, Commanders 27

D-etroit defense.

Bucs 20, Saints 10.

Jameis Wincing.

Giants 19, Panthers 16

Broadway Daboll.

Patriots 17, Steelers 14

Pickett time?

Jags 24, Colts 0

Lol, Colts.

Dolphins 42, Ravens 38

Cheetah Waddling.

Rams 31, Falcons 27

Moral victory?

49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Jimmy’s back.

Cowboys 20, Bengals 17

Burrow sacked.

Broncos 16, Texans 9

Hackett hack-job.

Cardinals 29, Raiders 23

Film session?

Packers 27, Bears 10

The Aarons.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

