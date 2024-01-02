Bold Week 18 Strategy The Miami Dolphins Would Never, Ever Use … But Probably Should

Videos by OutKick

“You play to win the game!” Former New York Jets head coach Herm Edwards famously said those words during a press conference over 20 years ago. Here’s a wild idea, though. The Miami Dolphins should ignore that advice against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

OK, hear me out. I understand this is a crazy suggestion. Hence, the headline. I also understand that the Dolphins won’t do this. But, here’s why they should.

The benefit of going all-out to beat Buffalo in Week 18 outweighs the risk. Miami’s biggest problem right now is health. Cornerback Xavien Howard suffered an injury against Baltimore and is most likely already out.

Safety Jevon Holland just returned after a month-long absence. Tyreek Hill hasn’t been the same since hurting his leg against the Titans and suffered another injury against the Ravens. Jaylen Waddle didn’t play in Week 17 and shouldn’t play in Week 18.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa picked up a shoulder ailment against the Ravens. Jalen Ramsey has made a huge impact upon his return, but suffered a debilitating preseason injury that probably still affects him.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh of the Baltimore Ravens sacks quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during a Week 17 matchup. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Here’s the plan: sit them all in Week 18. Treat the game like a team that already clinched its spot. Which, the Miami Dolphins did.

They can beat Buffalo to win the AFC East and secure the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. That no longer comes with a bye. It does give Miami a home playoff game against the league’s #7 seed. But, the Dolphins’ goal this season isn’t to win one playoff game.

They’re trying to win the Super Bowl. Quite honestly, the best path might involve resting their banged-up players and getting ready to face Kansas City at Arrowhead in the Wild Card Round. If Miami loses to Buffalo, they are the #6 seed in the AFC.

Kansas City locked up the #3 seed, so it would be Miami’s opponent.

Even if the Dolphins do deploy all of their starters against Buffalo, there’s no guarantee of victory. Quite the contrary, in fact. Buffalo is a three-point road favorite.

Worst-case scenario is that Miami plays everyone, suffers more injuries, AND loses the game.

So, why not take that middle possibility off the table?

It’s crazy and it won’t happen. But fortune favors the bold.

Be bold, Miami.