Does Week 10 Feature The Worst Primetime Slate Of NFL Games Ever?

When the best NFL primetime game of the week features the Denver Broncos, you know it’s bad. And, that’s exactly the situation in Week 10.

For Thursday Night Football, we have a matchup between the 1-7 Carolina Panthers and the 2-7 Chicago Bears. Yuck. Thankfully, that’s probably the worst game of the three and we get it out of the way early.

Unfortunately, the games don’t get that much better. Sunday Night Football pits the New York Jets against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although both teams have respectable records, neither is a particularly enjoyable team to watch.

Tired of watching Zach Wilson and the New York Jets? Well, too bad because they’re in primetime again in Week 10 of the NFL season. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

That’s because Zach Wilson and Aidan O’Connell is the quarterback matchup. Not great for a featured matchup on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL decided to leave this game in primetime, though, because despite the teams being mostly bad, both Las Vegas and New York tend to generate high audience numbers.

Why? I have no idea.

Then, we have the final match of Week 10. It’s a Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos. The Bills (5-4) are the only one of the six teams in primetime this week that have a winning record.

Although, the Bills don’t currently occupy a playoff spot in the NFL. If the season ended today, all three AFC Wild Card teams would come from the AFC North.

That means that none of the six teams playing in primetime in Week 10 are in playoff position right now. NOT ONE.

The Buffalo Bills are the only team on the NFL primetime schedule in Week 10 with a winning record, but they’re still outside the AFC playoff picture. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To be fair to the league, these matchups (save for Carolina-Chicago, although Justin Fields vs. Bryce Young at least brought some intrigue on paper) looked much better preseason. Aaron Rodgers should be playing on Sunday Night Football against Jimmy Garoppolo and former teammate Davante Adams. As of now, Adams is the only one who’s going to play in that game.

And, as far as flex scheduling, the only game eligible was the Sunday night matchup. The league cannot flex Monday games until Week 12 or Thursday games until Week 13.

That leaves NFL fans with arguably the worst slate of primetime games in recent memory.

Fun!