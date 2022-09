Two Words to Describe Each Week 1 NFL Game

A wise man once said it takes just two words to succinctly describe a football game.

Here are two words for each Week 1 outcome:

Bills 31, Rams 10

A stampede.

Ravens 24, Jets 9

Sans agent.

Bears 19, 49ers

Slippery slope.

Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

Changing tide.

Eagles 38, Lions 28

It Hurts.

Colts 20, Texans 20, OT

Who cares?

Browns 26, Panthers 24

Half-Baker ideas.

Commanders 29, Jags 22

Nobody watched.

Steelers 23, Bengals 20, OT

Long snapper.

Saints 27, Falcons 26

Atlanta: cursed.

Chargers 24, Raiders 19

Herbert sherbert.

Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21

Cheetah, who?

Giants 21, Titans 20

#KickersMatter.

Vikings 23, Packers 7

Ayahuasca effects?

Bucs 19, Cowboys 3

Adrenaline (Cooper) rush.