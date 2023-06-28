Webb Will Lead Giants To Victory

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

There are a lot of baseball games to choose from today. Monday was a very light day and we are running into the All-Star Game soon. That means that days are either going to be jam-packed or very light with the schedule. Even tomorrow is fairly busy after such a light day Monday. Tonight we get a matchup that I think is right for the choosing – the Giants vs. the Blue Jays.

The Giants are in second place in the division, much of that is due to a great 8-2 stretch they are in the midst of. I have to say I’m a bit surprised by this success even though they’ve had an up-and-down season all year. This recent stretch has propelled them into a great position as we are heading into the second half of the baseball season. This will be a nice test against a Blue Jay team that has a ton of offensive firepower. Logan Webb is tasked with slowing down the offensive juggernaut. Webb has been very good this year with a 3.16 ERA overall. He has turned in a quality start in 11 of his past 12 starts and has given up no more than four runs in any start this season. This will be the third time that Webb faces an AL East team this season and he has allowed seven earned runs over 13 innings and just eight total hits. If he avoids the long ball he should be okay. He has only faced a few Blue Jays hitters, they are 4-for-19 against him. Webb has put the Giants in a situation to win his starts and they’ve taken five wins in his past six starts.

The Giants take on the Blue Jays in Toronto tonight. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays haven’t announced a starter. I took a bet against the Cardinals yesterday without an official starter, and I usually don’t enjoy taking bets on games like this. Toronto is above .500 and playing fairly decent baseball on the year. The problem, like I mentioned in articles about the Red Sox, is they are in the AL East. Any other division, they would have a chance to make a run at it. I think they have to turn toward the Wild Card spots if they want to have a true chance at making the playoffs. The problem for the Blue Jays hasn’t been the hitting, they’ve gotten good production, although they seem to lack timely hitting. The pitching staff has been a little bit to blame but they have a 3.99 ERA as a team. That’s not a terrible result collectively. They also have been pretty solid at home this season with a 22-15 record. Things aren’t gloomy at all for Toronto, but they also don’t want to drop too many here to the Giants and head into the All-Star Break closer to .500.

I’m taking the Giants in this game. I’m not sure that I like the Blue Jays no matter who starts for them. The depth of their rotation isn’t exactly the strong suit of the Toronto ball club. Webb has been consistent enough lately that I think we are going to get a decent value here at +100. I’m taking the Giants.

