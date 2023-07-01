Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Heats Up Summer, Barry Bonds Can Kick Your Ass & Fists Fly At Orlando International

Videos by OutKick

10U house ball update

The final game of the regular season came last night and it was one for the ages. I believe the final was 17-16 after the Astros pulled off a wild comeback in the bottom of the 5th by scoring seven runs, with, I believe, 4-5 of those runs coming with two outs and the opponents, the A’s, having multiple opportunities to close us out.

There were kids playing positions they don’t usually play. I had to pull our starter after he hit two kids in an inning, so as I’m walking to the mound trying to figure out who I had available, I selected the kid who has thrown like one inning all season. He did just fine.

Then, we had a 9-year-old who hadn’t pitched all year and wanted to try it. Great, get on out there. He gave up a few runs, but at least he made the other team hit the ball and he didn’t appear scared over the moment.

He ended up getting the victory in relief.

Needless to say, you couldn’t ask for a better ending to the 15-game schedule. It’s done BEFORE July 4 and now we just sit and wait until July 12 to start the tournament.

We definitely have some things to correct before the tourney, but the regular season is over and the boys won the league at 11-4.

Pete’s outdoor patio shower

You guys have seen patios. You’ve seen great patio fireplaces. Now you see an incredible patio shower! Let’s hear from Pete in Golden, Colorado on this build, as you’ll read, who is super proud of what he has going on here and how it keeps his marriage humming along.

• Pete writes:

It is truly an honor to hear from you directly! I am a huge fan of ScreenCaps and I appreciate your insight and perspective.

I do believe that the outdoor shower that I built is one of my better projects at this house. This is its fourth summer and we use it from early May until late October. I use the shower every day and much to my surprise and viewing pleasure, my wife also uses the shower every day. I tried to get some other photos today but it is raining here so the light isn’t very good and the trees are hanging pretty low.

But I’ve included a few more photos of my outdoor shower from previous years/seasons…including one sad photo of a snowy outdoor shower from last winter. I’m not sure what is the best time to be using the outdoor shower…on a nice warm sunny afternoon or a cool October evening?? Both are quite pleasurable but there is nothing quite like a hot shower on a late October evening when it’s quite chilly outdoors.

One thing of note…here on Lookout Mountain west of Golden, CO, there are no mosquitos. As much vegetation that is filling in around the shower, there are no biting insects of any kind.

As for the potted plant in one of the previous photos, we did have hollyhocks that year, but my wife usually mixes up the flowers from year to year. The Virginia creeper is really taking over the area, which is OK, and I am having to cut it back so it doesn’t completely take over the area.

Bud Light update

• Anonymous in east Tennessee writes:

I have seen on OutKick and other outlets about rebates and sales offers making Bud Light cheap or almost virtually free. From someone in the wonderful, mountainous, and beautiful area of our country known as east Tennessee…I’ve seen ZERO discounts on BL.

Today it was for $25.97 a case at my local grocery store. I also stopped by Walmart for some charcoal to do some smokin’ and grillin’ over the next few days and saw ZERO BL deals there as well. None of the corner gas stations have it discounted either. Must be a regional thing.

Enjoy the patio life and let us know what you grill on this quasi four-day weekend.

Kinsey:

It must be because in East Tennessee you guys are buying so much Bud Light that they don’t have to discount it. I’m just sayin’.

Photos/videos you’ll never look at again

• Eddie from Acworth writes:

A great topic here because we all do this thinking this is a great moment to capture, and then realize later it isn’t….

Some advice:

Years ago when my grandmother passed I was going through her attic and I found thousands of old slides (show one of these to a millennial for some fun, btw) and I bought a slide machine which allowed me to convert them to pics and upload them to Shutterfly. I now have thousands of great pics of my grandparents and aunts and uncles when they were younger. I love going thru these from time to time and seeing all of them when I didn’t even exist as a thought.

Every slide I pulled up that had no relatives in it went right in the trash. Some great pics of the Grand Canyon, European monuments, etc. But guess what? Total trash-unless a relative was in it. I did not care about seeing the Roman Colosseum on an old slide.

Save the vids/pics for capturing moments with your family members. Those are the ones they will treasure when you are gone. They will not care about the crappy video from the lawn of Phish playing No Quarter as a closer. Even though that is an absolutely treasured moment-for some!

After this Saturday we only have 7 more Saturdays til college football-and yes I count week zero. Then my beloved Dawgs will start the journey for an historic threepeat!!

• Tim in Texas City, Texas says delete these from your archives:

Moon shots. They NEVER work.

Pete LaCock

• John C. in Overland Park, Kansas writes;

Joe, little known fact. Pete LaCock’s dad is Hollywood Squares host, Peter (LaCock) Marshall. Would have loved to have seen the double-entendre banter on the show had Mr Marshall not changed his name.

Kinsey:

And here’s where I tell you that Peter Marshall is ALIVE and kicking at 97 years old. Those LaCock’s haves some pretty damn good genes.

Actor Peter Marshall and wife Laurie Stewart pose as they attend a book signing for “Backstage with the Original Hollywood Squares” at Bookstar on August 7, 2002 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)

• Bruce R. writes:

I am old enough to remember him keeping everyone up on how Pete was doing on his rise in baseball. Bonus question is what other celebrity is he related to?

Joanne Dru (actress) was his Aunt.

Kinsey:

So much LaCock trivia this week. You Boomers are all over this topic. Now I’m happy someone brought up the LaCocks.

Which funny name baseball cards are in your collection?

• Matt from Charlotte, NC couldn’t wait to fire away with some of his classics:

Pete LaCock is a cornerstone of my baseball card collection, as well.

Here are a couple other favorites that fit well together.

And with that, I gotta run. It’s 7:24 a.m. and I have to catch a ride to the golf course for a neighbors and friends 16-man scramble that should be, let’s just say, interesting.

The work here is done. Now it’s time to go out and create new stories, new angles to communicating with the greatest readers of the Greatest Morning Column on the Internet, as named by the readers.

Go have an incredible weekend. Don’t blow off your fingers and don’t bother sending me photos of your fireworks displays. Those are photos that should be deleted.

Take care!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The @Reds are the first team in MLB history to have one rookie hit a game-tying HR (Matt McLain) and another rookie hit a walkoff HR (Spencer Steer) in extra innings in the same game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 1, 2023

Speaking as someone who borrowed $236,000 to briefly attend Professional Golfers Career College, I was disappointed in todays Supreme Court ruling that says I have to pay it back. As a country, we need to do better. — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) July 1, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Happy Fri-yay!



What should I do this weekend? 🤠 pic.twitter.com/0Fq5QUSo8Z — Andrea Kuoni (@AndreaKuoni) June 30, 2023

How cute is this couple? He got a custom Bengals jersey that says Swift complete with Taylor’s favorite number 13 on it! @Local12 #Swifties pic.twitter.com/ifo9R0Cr3M — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) June 30, 2023

We knew we had seen Jose steal home somewhere else before… @MrLapara pic.twitter.com/coBYG6tIK5 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 30, 2023

My man Nap styling pic.twitter.com/9GWvD4qp1i — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) June 30, 2023

If you're wearing overalls while playing second, you might as well catch a ball in them🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1BefkKkn7i — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 1, 2023

The biggest crowd in Bananas history tonight is putting us in our feels🥲



We love you Banana Nation💛 pic.twitter.com/yFCrNKY4ly — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 30, 2023

Things must be really bad at ESPN. You have SuperHole 4 going down and the program description really doesn't accurately describe the excitement of SuperHole 4. Who's job was that? pic.twitter.com/PChofIhCrQ — El KaBong (@gim357) July 1, 2023

Happy 4th of July weekend! As always, I do it for the fans. pic.twitter.com/EsUKpj5BRw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 30, 2023