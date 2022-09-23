Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Gets Workout Results, Browns Fan ‘Chubb Hub’ Mugshot & Vols Squirrel Grills A Gator

Rate my garage fridge

Last night, I finished up my mowing responsibilities and realized I hadn’t shown off my garage fridge.

A couple of things to keep in mind here:

Yes, I organized the fridge a little bit before the shoot No, I didn’t buy any of this stuff for the shoot. It was all right here in the garage. No, I typically don’t have Dos Equis tall boys or Mike’s HARDER or Smirnoff SMASH in the garage fridge. This is what happens when you have a golf tournament and there are tall boys that never made the trip. I need to go on a Busch Light run I have no idea what I’m going to do with a 12-pack of tall boy Labatt ICE Always have Kirkland margaritas in the garage fridge for the ladies Always have a stash of Fireball shooters to stuff into your golf bag I support the small craft brewers; the Keweenaw Pick Axe ale is out of Houghton, MI Mrs. Screencaps will have yogurt in this fridge by the end of the weekend

The growing Ray Lewis content controversy

Guys, I hope you don’t think I’m a Ray Lewis fan. Emotions boiled over this week for a few emailers who probably think I include Ray Ray content because I’m a big supporter. To the contrary! I do it because of how ridiculous Ray Ray is and how ridiculous his life has been.

It’s a goof.

It’s a bit.

It’s irony.

Remember, I’m the one who faced down Ray Lewis at a Pro Football Hall of Fame media scrum and asked him directly to his face if his HOF speech would include the unused time left by T.O. who refused to show up to the ceremony. You know, so Ray Ray could preach about life choices and moments.

The blue checkmarks in that scrum gasped over the question.

How dare you ask such a thing!

Uh, because I’m in the content game and it’s a great question that made headlines.

Always have an exit strategy when asking Ray Lewis the tough questions / Joe Kinsey archive

So, when you see Ray Lewis Screencaps’ content, it’s a goof. We’ll all have much more fun with this in mind.

• Heath W. writes:

Could not agree more with Jon U’s comment on Ray Lewis. Keep that dude off screencaps.

Unless it is to ask him where’s the white suit?

• Greg B. writes:

I like Ray Lewis… I said it. To the letter of the law he is innocent. The court of public opinion seems to still haunt him. No doubt he was at the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught up in a terrible situation. I love his outspokenness on what he believes in, as well as his passion for life. Bring on more Ray!!

Oh and on another note- I have kind of enjoyed the balance and diversity of opinions on the craft beer vs the cheapos. But, can we stir the pot with some more tip rants?

I ate at a local chain bbq place yesterday where Moe took my order. $19.44 for a smoked wing platter with 2 sides where you place your order at the counter then return to the same counter to pick up your own food and cup. You then head over to the drink machine to fix your own drink, get your own utensils and pick up a bottle of hot sauce.

Take note of the location while you’re there because you will make a couple of trips back to get your own napkins…. “$19.44 is your total sir, would you like to leave a tip”? Hmmmmm no I wouldn’t.

Random thoughts from Indy Daryl on a Friday

• It’s always good to hear from Daryl. The guy always makes you think with his emails.

Was able to get half a mow in this morning between meetings and compiled the following thoughts:

I always appreciated my father-in-law’s advice: “The best beer is the one someone else bought for me.” I’ll add that for me, it’s the one I am drinking at the moment. I am an IPA lover, particularly the NE Hazy variety. Did that stop me from having a Black & Blue at an Irish Pub last Monday? Drink what you like, support local when you can as often as you can. But also realize that sometimes I don’t have 15$ to blow on a growler when I can get nearly three times the volume for the same price drinking a “domestic.” Don’t be butthurt about someone else’s preference. Random Question for fellow WFH folks: what’s the setup? Does anyone else listen to music most of the day? Podcasts? Just quiet? The weather this morning on the first day of fall couldn’t have been more perfect!! Book recommendation: The Big Sky by A. B. Guthrie. Absolutely fantastic read about life on the western frontier in the 1830s and 40s. Rich, full, and complex characters set against a harsh but beautiful landscape. One of the best books I have read this year!

Have a great day!

As someone who has worked full-time from home since 2011, I would like to address No. 5.

Listening to music throughout the day is a must. I’m talking noise-canceling, over-the-ear muffs like what would plug into my dad’s tower home stereo in 1982.

I’ll get to the point where Mrs. Screencaps, who is now full-time from home, will be waving her arms in the kitchen trying to get my attention and I don’t even look up. That’s being in the content zone.

The one thing that’s completely illegal in this house during working hours — the stupid news talk shows the networks are ramming down our throats — The View, The Chew, the afternoon Good Morning America, the 9 a.m. bonus news shows from the local stations, the 4 p.m. local news that is just world headlines with local weather 20 times over an hour.

ESPN’s off. No games. No Kelly and Ryan.

No podcasts.

I’ll listen to Pandora or woke KEXP out of Seattle.

In conclusion, there’s little to no chance I could ever return to an office. From 2011-March 2020 I worked alone while the dog lay at my feet. It’s been an incredible run.

That said, it’s always nice to get out of the house to see society.

Keith W.’s Pepsi beer machine

• Keith W. writes:

Here’s a pic of the outside and the inside (Modelos for me, seltzers for the wife – and sometimes me if I’m being honest). You can imagine how many cans this sucker could hold if I needed to host a neighborhood garage party.

Like I said, I plan on getting the dispensing mechanism working. For now it keeps the beers very frosty. I don’t keep it on all the time, I’m sure my electricity bill would be astronomical in Phoenix in the summer in a hot garage. I just plug it in on the weekend on days I’m going to use it.

Are you having streaming issues?

• Evan G. writes:

I was thinking about your streaming issues… I used to have a lot of buffering problems, but I was using the little Amazon FireTV sticks… Those work better with wifi and wired you can only get 100MBps. I still use them on tvs I don’t watch too much.

But for our main tv in the living room, I upgraded to an Apple TV and connected it to my router with a wired ethernet connection at 1G. It’s much better. I think a Fire TV cube would work as well. Any type of device would work as long as you can have a fast wired connection and a good processor.

Those little sticks can be problematic in my experience. Internet speed from your provider is a factor, too but as long as you have 50-100MBps, you should be fine.

In defense of Cris Collinsworth round two

• Bill in Chicago would like to have a word or three with Jeff in Anoka, MN:

In dissing Cris Collinsworth’s football career, Jeff outs himself as someone younger who is oblivious to the football exploits of those who came before him. As a peer of sorts to Collinsworth, let me add my 2 cents worth here.

Before that, my football bonafides – I played league tackle football from the 2nd grade through my senior year of college, a period spanning (this hurts to type) 1972 through 1986. I watched college and pro football obsessively for basically all of that time. Which as I said was clearly a different football era (just look at the total career passing yardage for Hall of Fame QBs such as Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman and compare those totals to Brees, Manning, Favre and Brady’s career passing yards. Jeff might be surprised to find HoF NFL quarterbacks with only 27,000 career yards passing. But I digress…)

Back to Cris Collinsworth, Collinsworth played 8 seasons in the NFL, from 1981 to 1988, a time period far different than the current pass-happy NFL. In those 8 NFL seasons Collinsworth had 4 seasons over 1,000 yards receiving (’81, ’83, ’85 and ’86), scored 36 TDs in 107 games, caught 417 passes for 6,698 yards and perhaps most impressively of all, averaged 16.1 yards per catch for his NFL career. He had three seasons where he averaged over 16.5 YPC (‘17.1 in ’83, 17.3 in ’85 and 16.5 in ’86). How did Collinsworth reach those lofty YPC numbers? By catching a lot of deep balls, that’s how. Collinsworth was a high school sprint champion and unlike a lot of white NFL receivers at the time, he could really fly.

Was Collinsworth as good as Jerry Rice? Of course not. Was he a Hall of Famer? No, largely due to him only playing 8 seasons. But that 16.1 YPC average in a time when the NFL was much more run oriented was and remains highly impressive. Had injuries not forced him out of the game at age 29 he might have had a much more celebrated NFL career. And maybe guys like Jeff in Anoka would believe he actually played in the NFL.

My 2c.

The Javelinas in AZ love when you put the pumpkins out too early

• Greg S. in Pinetop, AZ let his photo speak for itself:

‘Merica

• Mark Z. writes:

Long time reader – no better way to start the day than a dose of ScreenCaps.

This movement you started is pretty cool. There’s a connection with folks all across the country that show how great a place we live – if we don’t let the elites try to ruin it. Beer drinkin’? I like ‘em both. Crafts to start, Miller Lites to finish (Wisconsin Boy, what else?). Grillin’? Both again. Gas for quick meals in the week, smoker for a Sunday feast. TNML? Been striping the lawn for 35 years (alternate week diagonals seems the best). Do hard things? Yup! Paid for one remodel job in my life and realized I can do it better and cheaper….

Anyway, I enjoy reading about all the different issues brought up in Screencaps because many of the topics are relatable to everyone. Young guys buying their first house, landscaping, neighbors backing into your car on the street, cell phones for kids…but I’d like to bring up something that may drive a little interest.

I have worked in sales for the last 33 years calling on foundries, forge shops, fabricators – any business that is working with metal by either forming, finishing, joining or treating metal. It has allowed me to see things that the average person has not – and to this day it still amazes me what we do in this country. Those of us who have chosen to participate in life – rather than sit back and judge – have done and seen some pretty interesting things when it comes to their jobs.

You had shown some pictures of the guy who was buying exotic wood – I thought that was kinda cool. I’m sure there are other things out there that from the standpoint of the guy who is doing it may think his job is pretty mundane – but to someone who doesn’t know about what he does, it may be rather interesting.

Here are a couple pics of what I get to see almost daily – been doing this for a long time and every time I see someone tap a furnace in a foundry I need to stop and watch. These pics are from a steel foundry – the metal you see being tapped from the furnace into the ladle is approaching 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The furnace holds about 3,000 lbs of material but in some of the larger foundries across the country, they will have holding furnaces (allows for continuous melting/pouring) that hold 40,000 lbs of melted metal.

If you look close enough in the first pic, in the upper left-hand corner of the picture you see a shadow that almost looks like Darth Vader – that guy is actually controlling the tilt of the furnace. In the second pic, two guys are manually controlling the pour of the ladle into the mold. Talk about needing a garage beer after work!

The American foundry industry continues face huge outside challenges but castings are an unbelievable important part of our lives. Not a single item you own, touch, use, or see on a daily basis would be around if not for castings being made just like you see in the pics.

I know there are other cool jobs being done by the Screencaps community – maybe we can get some pics and a little story? This is one small facet of what the real people in this country do – together with all the others working hard on a daily basis is what makes this country run, and it seems to me that your readers are this type of person.

Keep it coming Joe – thanks!

Thank you for saying all of this, Mark. I believe deep down that all of us have a story to share. It’s just a matter of fishing that story out of the readers. Mark’s right, you might not think it’s an important job, but there’s a very good chance someone will be intrigued.

It’s like the guy I went to college with who became a chemist and went on to create scents for urinal cakes. We all have our thing.

Don’t be afraid to share your story in life.

Now, I’m running late with this post and that OutKick Zoom call is coming up soon. I have to run.

