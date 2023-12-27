We Asked NFL Fans About Constant Taylor Swift Television Coverage, And They Are Over It

Videos by OutKick

Football fans did not have messages of joy for Taylor Swift after we asked them about CBS repeatedly showing her during Christmas Day’s Raiders vs Chiefs game.

The CBS cameras continued to pan their way over to the Arrowhead Stadium suite that boasted Swift with her new found “friend” Brittany Mahomes. This despite the fact that everyone knows that yes, both of them would be there to root on their significant others. We’ve seen it before, what’s the big deal – right?

However, what makes things different now is that the Chiefs are losing. Travis Kelce has only had one touchdown since he and Swift went public with their relationship eight weeks ago. The Chiefs are 1-3 in their last four games. Has the Taylor Swift show become a distraction? Do we really need Brittany Mahomes in our lives more as well?

Hey NFL networks, consider this a “Focus Group” the next time you cover a Chiefs game:

Fill in the blank: Taylor Swift comforting Brittany Mahomes is _____________ pic.twitter.com/1mpKNVSRM3 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 25, 2023

Between this garbage and Mahomes/Reid complaining about refs when they get the majority of the calls, is quickly turning the Chiefs into the most hated team in America — The Sports Card Dad (@SportsCardDadYT) December 25, 2023

… Is an example of two people that should never be on a NFL broadcast. Why they had a isolated camera on those two… it's pathetic — Justin W. Parker (@jwyattparker) December 25, 2023

An absolute joke. Both rich beyond belief and don’t care a scratch about football. They are everything wrong with NFL today — NormalHumanNY (@SeanOMa25003555) December 26, 2023

5 truly seltzers away from being interesting — Pat Stone 🇺🇸 (@pstone1134) December 25, 2023

Nauseating — I Ride or Die with MY BUFFALO BILLS (@TimWhitcomb4) December 25, 2023

Karma — Jason Martinez (@jasmartinez76) December 26, 2023

Ridiculous. She can state that she doesn’t purposely look for attention at the games, but her antics are constantly upping each and every week that she’s there and if she didn’t want the attention, she could very easily get her team to do something about it. — Jen🖤 (@Jen__Michele) December 26, 2023

staged — Janet McGuffey (@JanetMcGuffey3) December 26, 2023

The 3rd line of the next breakup song. — Eddie Dawson (@chipman88) December 25, 2023

Chiefs have SUCKED ever since she came along.

Just sayin' — Rixter (@rixter719) December 25, 2023

Jesus Christ no one wants this anymore. — Ian ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Schulze7Ian) December 26, 2023

TO BE FAIR…

Not everyone thinks that Taylor is the anti-hero. There were a few positive comments arguing that people need to take their Taylor-Travis criticism and ‘shake it off.’

Is it fair to blame Taylor Swift for the Chiefs falling apart? Obviously not – but this is sports we’re talking about here. As I argued months ago when they first started hanging out, it’s an entirely different playing field than what Swift has normally been involved in. And I was proven right – just look at the constant coverage that the two have gotten. I mean we literally had well-respected media outlets making a big deal out of Travis Kelce having to attend MANDATORY PRACTICE rather than hang out with Taylor for her birthday. It’s stunningly absurd.

One thing’s for sure – Kelce and the Chiefs have to realize that this added ‘distraction’ is only going to be used as an excuse by fans if they continue to lose, regardless that Taylor’s not actually playing on the football field.

IT’S GONE FROM BEING CUTE TO ANNOYING

But based on the responses to my earlier tweet, it appears that my prediction that football fans in general would eventually go from “That’s cool – congrats on them for dating,” to “who cares?” to now almost a resentment towards Swift seems to be happening.

It’s clear based on last week’s coverage that the network executives are banking on the Swift effect to continue to bring in ratings. That may be true but at what cost to the real football fan that wants to just watch the game?

The networks should proceed with caution. If Taylor and Travis break up you can be sure that those viewers will dip out in a second. But hey, at least we’ll get a lovely break up song out of it they can come back to commercial with.