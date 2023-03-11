World Baseball Classic: 5-Foot-8 Electrician Strikes Out Shohei Ohtani While Never Topping 79 MPH

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the World Baseball Classic.

Where a 5-foot-8 starting pitcher for the Czech Republic, who works as a technician at an electric company, struck out 4 players on Saturday.

Oh, and he did it by not throwing a single pitch over 79.3mph.

And on top of that – he STRUCK OUT SHOHEI OHTANI.

I can only sum this up by saying, “let’s goooo!”

Satoria is in the zone today! What a big strike out of Ohtani for the Czech Republic starter 🇨🇿



— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 11, 2023

JAPAN WOUND UP WINNING 10-2

The exciting moment for Ondrej Satoria has quickly gone viral as the clip has been played hundreds of thousands of times across social media.

I mean think about what Satoria just did.

Ohtani is one of the best players in baseball. Last year he hit 34 home runs, and 46 the previous season. He has a combined 195 RBIs the past two seasons as well. And here we have someone who couldn’t hit 80 mph striking him out? Have yourself a day Satoria!

Despite Team Czech losing to Team Japan 10-2 in the end, Satoria was able to have a moment he and his country will always remember. To defeat Ohtani in his own sport 1-on-1? That’s awesome. Realizing just how important the moment was, an authenticator for the World Baseball Classic even authenticated the strikeout ball afterwards for Satoria to keep.

All love for Czech Republic starter Ondrej Satoria. 🫶
— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2023

Let’s say Satoria and Ohtani faced each other 100 times. How many of those do you think Ohtani actually strikes out again and doesn’t either get a hit or a walk?

But that’s the beauty and one of the reasons we love sports. The underdog can win.

Even if you’re an electrician who doesn’t even throw as hard as some high-school athletes.