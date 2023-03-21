WBC Championship Drops Chilling Preview Of Team USA, Japan Game Featuring Michael Jordan

Videos by OutKick

An eventful World Baseball Classic comes to an end Tuesday night as Team USA takes on Team Japan for the world championship.

To hype up a heavyweight contest already anticipated to be the most-watched baseball game of all time, FOX dropped a cold preview commercial featuring the NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan, that sent chills up viewers’ spines.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 19: Trea Turner #8 of Team USA celebrates with teammates after Team USA defeated Team Cuba, 14-2, in the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 20: Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan reacts in the seventh inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Mexico and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Putting a spotlight on the matchup between Los Angeles Angels superstars/teammates — USA’s Mike Trout and Japan’s Shohei Ohtani — the segment reinforced that this game is can’t-miss television.

Trout called this the biggest game of his famed career.

Ohtani, the dual-threat star, will pitch for Japan on Tuesday.

WATCH:

This commercial for the WBC championship tonight is fucking chills pic.twitter.com/dUNzsplweo — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) March 21, 2023

Team USA and a red-hot Trea Turner have been waiting for their championship-round matchup since defeating Cuba on Sunday. The semifinal game was heavily buzzed about over the protests against the government of Cuba at loanDepot Park.

The USA emphatically got the job done, defeating Cuba, 14-2. Turner homered twice in the win; just a day after hitting the go-ahead Grand Slam against Venezuela.

After a walk-off win courtesy of an incredible game-winning double by Japan’s Munetaka Murakami, Japan advanced past Mexico on Monday to take on the Yanks for the baseball championship.

Team USA looks to repeat as worldwide champs.