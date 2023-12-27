Wayne Gretzky Once Snuck Beers To Soviet Hockey Players Behind Back Of KGB

Videos by OutKick

Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player of all time. That title was cemented long ago. I mean, we call him “The Great One.” He doesn’t need to reveal anything else to help grow that legend and yet, somehow he does.

What could possibly add to Gretzky’s legacy?

Oh, I don’t know… how about sneaking some Soviet players a few beers behind the KGB agents’ backs in the midst of the Cold War? That should do it.

Gretzky told the story during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. He said that after having dinner with legendary Russian player Igor Larionov, he decided to try to hang out with him again before the Canada Cup Tournament in 1987.

Wayne Gretzky had the Russians to his house for a BBQ before the 1987 Canada Cup and was sneaking them beers behind the KGB’s back.



Wayne Gretzky had the Russians to his house for a BBQ before the 1987 Canada Cup and was sneaking them beers behind the KGB's back.

“I met Larionov in ’84 and snuck him out for dinner and so I knew he spoke English, so he said to me in ’87 during the warm-up tournament — exhibition games — he said, “Wayne, can we go have dinner?”

Gretzky invited Larionov to his parents’ house who lived only a few minutes away and told him to bring along anyone he wanted. So, Larinov invited teammates Alexei Kasatonov, Vladimir Krutov, Sergei Makarov, and Vyacheslav Fetisov.

However, there was a catch – a big one.

“But (Viktor) Tikhonov has to come,” Gretzky said, referring to the Soviet Union’s infamous coach at the height of its dominance. He was behind the bench for the Miracle on Ice as well.

He wasn’t the only mandatory guest. Two KGB agents had to come along as well.

“I said, ‘no problem,'” Gretzky said.. “So they come to my house, right? And my mom did a barbecue in the backyard and my basement is downstairs and I have this old friend Charlie Henry. I said, ‘Charlie, you stand at the top of the stairs here. Don’t let the KGB down.’

“And I took the guys down there and I had beers down there for them. And they all had a beer.”

Gretzky said this was a serious no-no. Especially under a strict coach like Tikhonov.

“They were so happy and so thrilled and so like thankful,” Gretzky said of the clandestine brewskis.

He also noted that there was another problem: had word of this get-together — held during the Cold War — been made public, there would have been a problem for the Soviet players.

“No, not from us, but for them,” Gretzky said when asked if there would have been backlash. “Not from us, but for them it would’ve been not cool.”

Canada went on to win that tournament (if you look at Team Canada’s roster from that tournament, you’ll see why).

What a story though, just when you think the legend of Wayne Gretzky can’t grow, it does.

