Wayne Gretzky Was Yukking It Up With Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger At A Canucks Game

The Vancouver Canucks have already hosted royalty this season (or at least former royalty). On Tuesday night, the team hosted some bonafide Canadian royalty. Cameras caught The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky, chatting with Nickelback frontman, Chad Kroeger.

The greatest player in hockey history sitting right next to the man who fronts what some have called the worst band of all time.

Of course, Nickelback is nowhere near the worst band of all time. The Orange Bowl taught us all that that particular honor belongs to Walk the Moon.

Blech.

The Canucks have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, so it makes sense that Gretzky might want to make the quick trip from Seattle where he was covering the Winter Classic to Vancouver.

On Tuesday, Quinn Hughes and the boy were hosting the Ottawa Senators. It was a 6-3 drubbing at the hands of the Canucks, which gave Gretzky and Kroeger plenty of time to chat.

Oh, to be fly on the seat behind them. Just a couple of Canadian legends yukking it up and watching some hockey.

Wayne Gretzky Is A Nickelback Guy

Of course, this isn’t Gretzky’s only brush with Nickelback. He was part of one of the band’s most famous music videos.

Not too many bands could’ve recruited Gretzky, Billy Gibbons, Gene Simmons, several Playboy bunnies, and Paul Tuttle Sr. of American Chopper fame for a video.

I’d like to see Walk The Moon do that.

Oh, that’s right they can’t. Not a chance.

Gretzky has voiced his affinity for Canada’s arguably greatest rock band not called Rush before and he’s not alone. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was excited to see Kroeger and Co. perform when the Oilers and Calgary Flames took the Battle of Alberta outdoors at the Heritage Classic earlier this season.

