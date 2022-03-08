Wax On, Wax Off: Woman Taught BF How To Give Brazilian

Videos by OutKick

Many people viewed the early stages of the pandemic as an opportunity to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill: cooking, guitar, perhaps fitness. And for one New York City man, the fine art of performing a Brazilian wax in less than a half hour.

“Taught my (boyfriend) how to wax me during quarantine and now he can do a full Brazilian in 20 mins,” tweeted Sunny, a NYC woman who describes herself as a full-time artist and part-time simp collector.

And you thought learning to make sourdough bread from scratch was impressive.

For those unfamiliar with the finer points of Brazilian waxing — we’re not talking about nixing that unibrow or having your underarms resemble those of a pro wrestler. A Brazilian aims to keep your nether region looking as fresh and smooth as a baby’s bottom.

Per healthline.com: In a Brazilian wax, pubic hair is groomed and removed from the front of the pubic bone, around the external genitals, between the upper thighs, and around the anus. Depending on your preferences, you can choose to remove all hair in the area or leave a small strip of hair in the front.

Who knew the landing strip crossed cultures?

Taught my bf how to wax me during quarantine and now he can do a full brazilian in 20 mins — 🌱sunny (@illustrasuns) March 1, 2022

Sunny had apparently been seeking a personal in-home Daniel LaRusso who could wax her off for some time. She replied to her own tweet announcing her boyfriend’s new skill by saying: “Me (handshake emoji) getting what I want.”

Now that her beau seems to have the wax on, wax off method down, Sunny’s sharing the reason she’s able to avoid what could otherwise be a hairy situation.

“This is the kit we use & make sure they wax in the right direction!,” Sunny tweeted, along with a link to a body-waxing kit available on Amazon for $8.99.

Like any good marketer, Sunny then offered a glimpse of the finished product to anyone still on the fence about having grass on the field.

“Woah this blew up (let me know) how he did here,” she tweeted along with a link to a personal site that offers explicit content for a price.

I’m not a Brazilian expert, at least not yet, but from the looks of it, things between Sunny, her boyfriend and his new hobby are going rather smoothly.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS BABE! 💛🥳 https://t.co/5eCcD09Bsj — Lisette Valera (@lisloval) March 8, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF