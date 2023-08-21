Does Watermelon Float Or Sink? Debate ROCKS Washington Commanders Locker Room

Videos by OutKick

Prior to the start of the NFL season, teams want their locker rooms in perfect condition. And that’s both literal and figurative. Yes, teams literally want their locker rooms clean and ready to go. But they also want their players working as one cohesive unit. And introducing a fierce debate — like, say, for example: does a watermelon float — is a dangerous game. It’s a game the Washington Commanders decided to play anyway.

The Washington Commanders offense huddles during the first half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

I’m going to be 100% honest up front: I did not think a watermelon floated. I’ve never personally thrown a watermelon into a pool, so my “knowledge” was formed almost entirely from a scene in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

In the scene, Frank throws the watermelon into the pool. But the audience doesn’t see the watermelon again.

And, throughout my life, when someone threw something into a pool where the objective was to “try and grab it,” that item ALWAYS sank to the bottom. That was the point of the game!

So, yes, I feel silly. Why? Because in case you haven’t figured it out by now: watermelons float.

Washington Commanders play a game of “will it float?”

Most of the Washington Commanders players knew this fact, unlike me.

But some, like me, did not. Which leads to some pretty great lines throughout a terrific video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The density and the perpeutlation…”

“You just invented that word.”

“Yup.”

to conclude the 'will it float' series…



there was one item that was very highly debated 🍉 pic.twitter.com/OIzVmdOrJJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 21, 2023

It’s water in there! It’s a watermelon, it’s going to float! Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown

Yes, this seems exceedingly obvious now. So, I feel dumb.

However, some of the players who got the answer right made me feel a little less stupid. Because my favorite part of the video is the guys who gently place the watermelon in the water, thinking that the speed at which the object enters the water has an effect on whether or not it floats.

That, I know for a FACT, is not true! Which is quickly proven by the player (Efe Obada) who shoots the watermelon like a basketball into the tub of water.

And that was a baller move, by the way. He absolutely drained that melon like a Steph Curry long-distance three.

Hopefully, the team can overcome this massive altercation just three weeks before the start of their season.