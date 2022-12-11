WATCH: Vikings Attempt Dalvin Cook Option Pass And It Fails Miserably

It was a rough day at the office for the Minnesota Vikings, and this bungled play from Dalvin Cook was maybe the most brutal.

The Vikings ran an option pass with Cook. He appeared to have trouble deciding whether to throw up a jump pass or try to take it to the house himself.

It was a costly mistake. Once a few Lions broke through, they were right on top of Cook and knocked the ball loose.

Kerby Joseph scooped up the ball and ran it back a few yards before getting dragged down by — of all people — Kirk Cousins.

That was Cousins’ 6th career tackle.

Luckily for the Vikings, the Lions only managed to get just within field goal range. Lions kicker Michael Badgley then missed a 47-yarder, giving them the reason for a sigh of relief.

As for Dalvin Cook, there will be a lot of talk about that fumble, but in fairness to him, he did bring it at other points in the game.

Perhaps most notable was this unbelievable move for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Someone, please check on DeShon Elliott’s ankles. They may not be in one piece after that.

Both teams traded touchdowns for a few possessions in the second half, but the Lions managed to pull ahead. They held on to the lead for an impressive 34-23 win over the top team in the NFC North.

It was the Lions‘ fifth win in their last 6 games, bringing their record to 6-7. They’ll travel to MetLife Stadium next week to play the Jets.

