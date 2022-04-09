WATCH: Tiger Four-Putts On No. 5, Falls Well Behind The Leaders

Tiger Woods is off and running in Round 3 of the 2022 Masters Tournament, although things are currently less than ideal.

After cruising through the first four holes even, Woods recorded his first double bogey of the weekend at No. 5. But it didn’t need to be this way. After his six-foot par attempt spiked past the hole, Woods had a mere tap-in for par awaiting him.

He soon had a tap-in for double bogey staring him in the face.

That second putt was awfully rushed from Tiger 🤔pic.twitter.com/HCEHRBSuS0 — Betsperts Golf (@BetspertsGolf) April 9, 2022

Woods is now +3 for the tournament, +2 thru seven today, sitting T-32 on the leaderboard. Follow along HERE as OutKick tracks every shot and moment from Woods in Round 3 of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.