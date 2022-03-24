WATCH: The Miami Heat Bench Got Into A Screaming Match That Nearly Ended In A Fight

The Miami Heat were pummeled by the Warriors 118-104 last night, and during that beatdown Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem got in each other’s faces on the bench. Head coach Erik Spoelstra even got involved to the point where Butler asked his coach, “What, you want me to fight you?”

Watch:

Most of us understand NBA players rarely mean what they say in a heated exchange like this. The players get upset about something, they get in each other’s faces and then make up a few minutes later. Udonis Haslem is NOT one of those guys who chirps so he can be held back uttering empty threats. Those who watch the NBA have witnessed Haslem take guys out like it’s WWE on numerous occasions so Jimmy Butler needs to pick his fights more wisely.

Bottom line: When Udonis Haslem says, “I’ll beat your a**,” he’ll at the very least put his hands on you and that’s not a good time.

But there’s really nothing to be worried about here. Teams competing for titles have a great deal of pride, and sometimes that passion ticks off other strong personalities in the locker room. UD is arguably the strongest voice in that building since he arrived back in 2003, and Butler’s personality will occasionally rub him the wrong him.

The Miami Heat currently sit 1.5 games ahead of the world champion Milwaukee Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference. They seem antsy for the playoffs.