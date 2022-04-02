Watch: Speedo Streaker Interrupts Rockets, Kings Matchup

A fan wearing nothing but an American flag Speedo and Vans stormed the court midway through the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets‘ 122-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Toyota Center.

The Houston Chronicle reports the streaker was Seabass Perez, who is a well-known professional bodyboarder from California.

Perez was sure to put his Instagram handle @SeabassPerez on his back and stop so it could be seen before he was taken down to the ground.

Houston Rockets team security subdue a spectator who ran onto the court after taking his clothes off during the second half at Toyota Center on April 01, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images).

The Chronicle reports that Perez’s big moment came when the Rockets had a 101-101 lead with 5:50 remaining.

The security delivered an NFL-style tackle before detaining and removing the streaker, but not before Perez seemed to have a little fun.

streaker on the court, gets welcomed to C̶L̶U̶T̶C̶H̶ Suplex City. pic.twitter.com/ZO8RO89L4q — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 2, 2022

Perez has more than 44,000 followers on Instagram and posted a video on Instagram last week of him stripping down to the same Speedo and black socks combination and jumping on a counter at a Ross Dress For Less Store.

The Kings went on a 13-2 run immediately after the interruption to put the Rockets away.

