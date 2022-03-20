WATCH: Shirtless Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson Celebrates Win

Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars are heading to the Sweet 16 for a third straight NCAA Tournament, but unlike any time before, the head coach celebrated in an unusual fashion.

After No. 5 seed Houston’s 68-53 second-round win over the No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini in Pittsburgh, Sampson’s players emptied their water bottles on their head coach leading the 66-year-old to peel off his shirt during the celebration.

Shirtless Kelvin Sampson was WILDIN' in the locker room 💦@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yVHrZlSnQE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

OutKick’s Sam Amico reports that along with being fun to watch, Sampson has turned the Cougars into a consistent top-15 program after they had reached the tourney just one in 26 years before him.

Now, they have reached the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year — that might just be something to celebrate.

The Cougars will next face the winner of Sunday night’s Arizona–TCU game. Arizona, of course, is the No. 1 overall seed in the South. The last team the Wildcats — or Horned Frogs — likely want to see is the Cougars.

You can also watch the clip below:

