WATCH: Viral Priest Uses God-Given Route Running To Bless A Defender

Videos by OutKick
He puts the PRO in prodigal.
They call him “Micah Parson.”
He Hails Mary.
The separation of church and sport was on timeout this week after a video of a priest’s route-running went viral.
As seen in the video, the priest ran a clean double move on his bemoaning defender and made the guy turn back like Lot’s wife after getting duped silly — also left feeling pretty salty.
“Priest Holmes” blessed his parishioners with Super Bowl-level play ahead of Sunday’s big game — head-to-toe in a heat-tech cassock with a Nike tag.
The priest Mossed the student but got flagged for taunting after shouting “Get thee behind me, defender.”
WATCH:
While Sunday’s Super Bowl 56, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, should showcase plenty of receiving talent between the Bengals and Rams’ respective offenses, neither will part a defense like the MVPriest.
If you’re new to sports betting, the FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion just for you. Bet $5 on either the Bengals or Rams to win the Super Bowl, and if they succeed, you win $280. This bet represents an incredible 56-to-1 odds boost. You can lock it in by clicking this link.
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela