WATCH: Viral Priest Uses God-Given Route Running To Bless A Defender

He puts the PRO in prodigal.

They call him “Micah Parson.”

He Hails Mary.

The separation of church and sport was on timeout this week after a video of a priest’s route-running went viral.

As seen in the video, the priest ran a clean double move on his bemoaning defender and made the guy turn back like Lot’s wife after getting duped silly — also left feeling pretty salty.

“Priest Holmes” blessed his parishioners with Super Bowl-level play ahead of Sunday’s big game — head-to-toe in a heat-tech cassock with a Nike tag.

The priest Mossed the student but got flagged for taunting after shouting “Get thee behind me, defender.”

Never allowed to go to church again if you get double moved by the priest. Rules are rules pic.twitter.com/q8CezRLrfY — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 12, 2022

While Sunday’s Super Bowl 56, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, should showcase plenty of receiving talent between the Bengals and Rams’ respective offenses, neither will part a defense like the MVPriest.

