Watch: Padres Pitching Staff Hilariously Copies Yu Darvish

Baseball’s season is probably too long, especially when you aren’t having any fun. The Padres made sure to get some laughs in during yesterday’s 5-2 victory to keep things interesting by copying Yu Darvish’s every move.

Loved this yesterday. @Padres are so much fun right now. pic.twitter.com/G9FRcgeQB0 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) May 2, 2022

Easy to get down in the dumps when your team plays in division with the Dodgers and Fernando Tatis Jr. is out with a wrist injury. Doesn’t appear the team is too deep in their heads about the odds they face?

But to break down this video, it looks like Darvish may have picked up on the shenanigans around the :09 second mark. The Padres ace takes a quick peak to his right that we could also argue was just another one of his ticks. He then looks oblivious the next ten seconds until he finally turns around to see the rest of his rotation with hands in their pockets as the dead giveaway. Busted.

We tend to forget these are just grown men playing a kid’s game. The Padres are currently tied for first place with the Dodgers without Tatis Jr. — a good reason to be in chipper mood.