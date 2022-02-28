WATCH: Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Homers For Baseball Team

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss have themselves a modern-day version of Bo Jackson. Kind of. Freshman defensive tackle Tywone Malone did his best “Bo Knows” on Sunday, cranking a 400-plus homer for the Rebels’ baseball team.

Malone, who recorded three tackles and one sack for the football team last fall, is a two-sport star who jumps from defensive tackle to first base as winter turns to spring.

The 6’4, 310 pound Malone stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday with Ole Miss ahead of VCU 12-3. With one on and two out and in just his second collegiate at-bat, Malone took an 0-1 pitch into the bleachers, displaying the kind of power that should frighten opposing pitchers and quarterbacks alike.

That sweet swing ultimately ended the game. It put Ole Miss up 14-3, triggering the mercy rule and moving the Rebels’ record to 6-0.

Following the game, Malone told Ole Miss’ social media: “It felt amazing… It was good to get that one out of the way, looking forward to more.”

Only 140 homers and 18 touchdowns from catching Bo.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF