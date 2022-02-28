WATCH: Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Homers For Baseball Team

Videos by OutKick
Ole Miss have themselves a modern-day version of Bo Jackson. Kind of. Freshman defensive tackle Tywone Malone did his best “Bo Knows” on Sunday, cranking a 400-plus homer for the Rebels’ baseball team.
Malone, who recorded three tackles and one sack for the football team last fall, is a two-sport star who jumps from defensive tackle to first base as winter turns to spring.
You asked, we answered.@TywoneMalone | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/lceyrKCJiy
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 27, 2022
The 6’4, 310 pound Malone stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday with Ole Miss ahead of VCU 12-3. With one on and two out and in just his second collegiate at-bat, Malone took an 0-1 pitch into the bleachers, displaying the kind of power that should frighten opposing pitchers and quarterbacks alike.
That sweet swing ultimately ended the game. It put Ole Miss up 14-3, triggering the mercy rule and moving the Rebels’ record to 6-0.
Following the game, Malone told Ole Miss’ social media: “It felt amazing… It was good to get that one out of the way, looking forward to more.”
Only 140 homers and 18 touchdowns from catching Bo.
