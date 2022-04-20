WATCH: North Central Batter Gets LEVELED By Pitcher After Going Yard

Yes … this, too, was Will Smith’s fault.
During a Wednesday afternoon of NJCAA baseball in Texas, a matchup between North Central and Weatherford featured one batter going yard and a disgruntled pitcher going berserk.
At the top of the sixth inning with two outs, North Central Texas’ Josh Phillips hit a dinger that went the distance to put NCTS up 3-2.
After Phillips rounded third, Weatherford College’s Owen Woodward sprinted off the mound, toward the batter, and leveled Phillips with a brutal hit.
The hit made Phillips’ headwear travel farther than his homer, as well as clear the benches.
WATCH:
The original announcer called the play with malaise, so here’s a better clip:
Ground Control to Major Tom: take your protein pills and put your helmet on.
