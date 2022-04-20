in Sports

WATCH: North Central Batter Gets LEVELED By Pitcher After Going Yard

updated

Yes … this, too, was Will Smith’s fault.

During a Wednesday afternoon of NJCAA baseball in Texas, a matchup between North Central and Weatherford featured one batter going yard and a disgruntled pitcher going berserk.

At the top of the sixth inning with two outs, North Central Texas’ Josh Phillips hit a dinger that went the distance to put NCTS up 3-2.

After Phillips rounded third, Weatherford College’s Owen Woodward sprinted off the mound, toward the batter, and leveled Phillips with a brutal hit.

The hit made Phillips’ headwear travel farther than his homer, as well as clear the benches.

WATCH:

The original announcer called the play with malaise, so here’s a better clip:

Ground Control to Major Tom: take your protein pills and put your helmet on.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

baseball

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here