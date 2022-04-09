in NASCAR, Sports

WATCH: Drivers Fight At End Of NASCAR Xfinity Race

updated

The NASCAR Xfinity Series from Martinsville, Virginia saw two drivers get heated on the track after a collision in the half-mile short track unfolded.

Sam Mayer bumped into Ty Gibbs, which set off a multi-car collision that allowed AJ Allmendinger to pass the group and nab the $100,000 bonus on the line.

Mayer’s disrupting of Gibbs’ bid for the extra cash kept tempers running hot as the two came helmet-to-face on pit road.

Gibbs, 19, grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, was still wearing his gear and was first pushed by Mayer, which set off a couple of punches by Gibbs that landed cleanly on his opponent.

WATCH:

NASCAR media caught up with Mayer after the fight to cap the night in Martinsville Speedway,

The 18-year-old appeared on camera with a bruise over his left eye as he called Gibbs out for running scared and keeping his helmet on during the fight.

“He got upset … whatever, he threw a couple of punches,” Mayer said.

He commented on Gibbs’ tainted reputation following the cheap hits. “They were weak so I can’t say much about that,” Mayer added.”I just put the bumper to him for a hundred grand and he got upset about it. But he’s been doing that to everyone else every week so far so I don’t understand how it could be that one time.”

“It’s kinda funny because he walked up to me. I had my helmet off already and he kept his helmet on. So obviously he was scared about something.”

“I didn’t see the actual wreck. But, I saw on pit road, the stupidity,” Allmendinger told reporters after the brawl.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

NASCAR

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here